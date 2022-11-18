US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico





WASHINGTON (AP) A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died in a shooting Thursday off the coast of Puerto Rico, authorities said. Two other American officers were injured.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations Unit was on a routine patrol around 8 a.m. Thursday when the shots were fired about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off Cabo Rojo, a major drug trafficking corridor for cocaine from South America known as Mona Passage. , says the agency. It lies between the west coast of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Three CBP maritime interdiction officers exchanged gunfire with two people who were on board the suspected contraband vessel, officials said. All three agents were shot and airlifted to local hospitals in Puerto Rico.

One of the officers was later pronounced dead. The identities of the officers were not immediately revealed and the condition of the other two officers was not immediately clear.

One of the people aboard the suspected smuggling vessel was also killed, officials said. The second person aboard this vessel has been arrested.

After the shooting, another U.S. Marine Interception Team intercepted another nearby boat, finding firearms and other contraband on board, Customs and Border Protection said. The two people on board this ship were also arrested.

The FBI is investigating the shooting.

Speaking to reporters in Puerto Rico, CBP spokesman Jeffrey Quiones said it was too early to know where the ship had come from, the nationalities of its two passengers and whether it was carrying narcotics. or if it was servicing another suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean.

Typically, drug cartels recruit impoverished fishermen from Colombia and Venezuela to transport large amounts of cocaine north to the Dominican Republic where it is broken down into smaller bullets and transferred at sea to awaiting manned vessels. by better-paid and sometimes well-armed Puerto Rican drug traffickers. runners.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in testimony before a Senate committee that an Air and Marine Operations officer was killed and several other officers were seriously injured.

They are brave members of our air and sea operations within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mayorkas said. The difficulty of this work therefore cannot be compared to the difficulty that our front-line staff face on a daily basis. Their bravery and selfless service must be recognized.

Air and Marine Operations employs approximately 1,650 people and is one of the smallest units of CBP, the largest law enforcement agency in the United States which also includes Border Patrol. It works to stop the illegal movement of people, drugs and other goods.

Unit detected 218 conventional aircraft incursions on US soil in fiscal year 2021, seized 1.1 million pounds of narcotics, $73.1 million in illicit currency, made more than 122,000 arrests and recovered 518 people, according to CBP.

___

Goodman reported from Miami. Associated Press writers Rebecca Santana and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

___

This version corrects the location of the shootout to 12 miles off Puerto Rico, not 144 miles.

