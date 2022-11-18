New tick-borne disease is killing livestock in the United States





Theileria can cause abortion of fetuses in cows. It can also cause anemia so severe that a cow will die of it. In Australia, where the disease has been spreading since 2012 and now affects a quarter of livestock, theileria costs the cattle industry an estimated $19.6 million a year in reduced milk and meat yields, according to a 2021 paper. In Japan and Korea, the combined loss is estimated at $100 million per year. Kevin Lawrence, an associate professor at Massey University who studies theileria in New Zealand, says the country has managed to avoid abortions because 95% of cows calve in the spring there, the same season he saw theileria infect cows. In the United States, however, the calving season can last all year round. I think in America you’re going to see abortions, he said. You will see dead people.

And yet, while the American livestock industry has acknowledged the presence of theilerias and the threat it poses, it seems to want to be outspokenly concerned. In statements to the MIT Technology Review, the National Cattlemens Beef Association, one of the largest cattle lobby groups, said occurrences of the disease remain rare in the United States. This contradicts the experience of McCall, Granos’ veterinarian, who in 2020 encountered theileria on 40 of the Virginia farms she serves. This is going to cost producers a lot of economic loss, McCall says, whether they know it or not.

The United States Department of Agriculture has funded cooperative agreements with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Georgia to better understand the distribution of the disease and the Asian long-horned tick, respectively. But some people, like McCall, say the agency hasn’t done enough. We had a hard time getting the USDA to pay attention to this because they don’t believe it causes a lot of problems, McCall says. And it’s like, Wow, you have no idea how many problems this is causing and how widespread this could be.

In a 2019 article on monitoring the Asian long-horned tick, the USDA acknowledged that it had failed to contain the problem. The original goal was to eradicate this species of tick, he says of his efforts. However, given the spread of ticks, this goal is no longer achievable. Today, the agency and its partners seem to be playing a game of catch-up, much to the frustration of researchers.

There is no national program in place to curb the infestation. Denise Bonilla, coordinator of the USDA’s rinderpest control program, says the agency does not have the funds to put a framework in place around this specific issue. She says the agency hasn’t fallen behind, but adds: If you ask someone whose animals have died if [the effort to control theileria] happens fast enough, they’ll probably tell you no.

Vaccines and treatments for infections are still just items on a wish list. Until they are widely available, people in the field can only monitor and test, and even that process has sometimes been delayed or non-existent. Meanwhile, the Asian long-horned tick continues to proliferate. If they start spreading disease to humans, as they do in other countries, the United States could also face an alarming public health crisis.

