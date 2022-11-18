Britain raises windfall tax on oil and gas to 35%





The UK is raising taxes unexpectedly on the profits of oil and gas operators in the North Sea, while expanding taxes to include low-cost electricity generators in a projection statement for the UK budget released by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. , on Thursday.

Britain has imposed unexpected taxes on oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea since May. Then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, then Finance Minister, announced a temporary 25% energy profit levy for oil and gas companies. It reflected their staggering gains as oil and gas prices soared.

Commenting on the new budget action, Sunak said today: “Today’s fall statement provides the long-term stability this country needs.”

The UK government said the “Autumn Declaration proposes reforms that will allow the hugely profitable companies in the energy sector to contribute more”.

Accordingly, the UK will raise the energy benefit levy by 10 percentage points to 35% from 1 January 2023, extending the originally planned 25% levy from 31 December 2025 to the end of March 2028.

The Government expects the Energy Benefits Levy to raise more than £40bn by 2027-28.

Bloomberg energy and commodities columnist Javier Blas pointed out that the levy hike has boosted Britain’s total oil and gas tax to a total of 75 per cent.

The government is also introducing a new temporary 45% generator levy that will apply to special revenue generated by generators. The levy will be introduced from 1 January 2023 and is expected to increase by around £14.2 billion over the forecast period (2022-2028). The levy applies to groups that generate electricity from nuclear, renewable and biomass sources and “benefit from a significant increase in the price received for production without a corresponding increase in the cost of generating electricity.”

Oil and gas companies and power producers have warned the government for weeks that unexpected tax hikes will undermine investment in Britain’s energy system.

“Sudden additional taxation will make it more difficult for these companies to invest in UK energy production – both the gas and oil we need today, as well as wind, hydrogen and other low-carbon energies that must reach net zero by 2050.” Offshore Energies UK, a leading industry group, said earlier this month.

Linda Cook, CEO of Harbor Energy, a leading independent oil and gas producer in the North Sea, wrote an open letter to the Minister earlier this week asking, “Should the Secretary impose a levy on British oil and gas companies?” A few months — he risks driving investment out of the UK entirely.”

