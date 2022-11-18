British families face biggest drop in living standards in 60 years





A new forecast from the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility shows UK households could see a 7.1 per cent drop in living standards over the next two years, the biggest drop in 60 years.

Rising inflation, rising mortgage costs, falling property prices and rising unemployment are taking a toll on household finances, and OBR said real disposable income fell 4.3% in fiscal year 2022-23, the largest decline since records began in 1956-57. expected to be recorded. .

In 2023-24, it will record the second largest decline ever at 2.8%, with a cumulative hit of 7.1%.

OBR Chairman Richard Hughes said the drop would wipe out the improvement in living standards of the past eight years and would keep people’s incomes more than 1% below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2027-28.

Meanwhile, economic output was projected to remain below pre-pandemic peaks by the end of the current election cycle in 2024.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The slump coincides with a drop in support for household energy bills and lump sum payments to the poor, despite the government confirming its commitment to raising benefits in line with inflation. This fiscal support will soften the blow to households and limit the size of the recession the UK will face over the next two years, followed by more tax hikes later.

Meanwhile, a tightening labor market means unemployment will increase less than it would normally do during a recession, peaking at 4.9% in mid-2024, but that still equates to half a million job losses.

OBR said the government’s energy price guarantees, combined with various cost-of-living support packages announced since March, cut the blow to household incomes by about a quarter over a two-year period while limiting economic contraction.

However, the economy believes it has already entered a harsh recession that will last for more than a year, with production falling 2.1% from peak to trough from mid-2022. Hughes said this represented a downturn similar to that seen in the recession of the 1990s, albeit much shallower than that caused by the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis.

OBR has been significantly revised down from its March projections, projecting the economy to contract 1.4% in 2023 from its 1.8% growth estimate and only grow marginally at 1.3% in 2024.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said OBR has laid out the stark impact of global headwinds on the UK economy and that its forecasts are helping the government to defuse the recession, lower inflation and reduce job losses.

But George Dibb, director of think tank IPPR’s Center for Economic Justice, said the UK is the only G7 economy yet to return to its pre-pandemic size, and despite promises of growth from prime ministers, OBR forecasts show another. Economic downturn in the next five years.

Soaring inflation is the biggest factor affecting household income in the short term. OBR expects consumer price inflation to peak at 11.1% in November, but expects inflation to remain high through next year, averaging 7.4% in 2023. Inflation will then fall precipitously, with consumer prices fully declining over the next two years from mid-2024.

But even as price pressures ease, households will feel the impact of increasingly frozen tax bases, higher mortgage costs and a drop in property prices of around 9% over two years, resulting in a sharp drop in spending, OBR said.

The reason the Bank of England is projecting a slightly stronger recovery than it expects in 2024 is mainly because it is more optimistic about falling inflation quickly and that some people who have amassed large savings piles during the coronavirus lockdown are now looking to protect their standard of living. Because you think you’re going to save money. In 2023, the savings rate drops to zero.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Worse than the outlook for household consumption is OBR’s outlook for business investment. This is already 8% below pre-pandemic levels and is expected to decline further in 2023. OBR notes that a recession, high interest rates and energy costs, tax hikes and uncertainty about the UK tax system will all contribute to keeping investments 8.8% below the early March 2027 forecast.

Torsten Bell, director of the Resolution Foundation think tank, called it a disaster.

Bell said that investing today is our standard of living tomorrow.

OBR also said that near-term growth in exports and imports would be lower than expected in March because of weak growth prospects. Its trade forecasts reflected evidence that Brexit had a significant negative impact on UK trade.

But despite a deteriorating economic outlook over the next five years, OBR has not changed its view of the UK’s annual growth potential over the long term since March.

This optimism comes as OBR changes views on the impact of the post-Brexit immigration system, expecting more foreign workers to arrive, increasing the size of the UK workforce and compensating for weak business investment and productivity.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5f081f77-ed30-4a06-864e-7e4cc3204017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos