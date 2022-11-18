Bishops agree to advance holiness causes of three U.S. Catholics





BALTIMORE (CNS) – The U.S. bishops have given consent for the advancement of the holiness causes of three U.S. Catholics at the local diocesan level.

The bishops gave their assent in a voice vote on each of the three causes on Nov. 16, the only full day of public sessions at their Nov. 14-17 fall general assembly in Baltimore.

“We are not asked to approve causes,” said Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki of Milwaukee, chairman of the Episcopal Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance. “We are invited to offer any observations related to the advancement of a cause related to its… importance.”

Bishops could take into account the “reputation for holiness” of candidates for holiness and vote on whether they “deem it appropriate to advance at the local level”.

The causes are for:

—Mother Margaret Mary Healy Murphy, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate, the first order of nuns in the state of Texas.

— Cora Louise Evans, a Californian laywoman who was a wife, a mother, and perhaps a mystic.

— Michelle Duppong, secular from North Dakota.

Even before these three questions were considered, the Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance estimated that there were more than 85 sainthood causes at various stages of the beatification or canonization process in at least 55 American dioceses.

The bishops heard a presentation on each woman, and a voice vote followed each presentation.

Archbishop Listecki spoke about Duppong on behalf of Bishop David D. Kagan of Bismarck, North Dakota, who officially opened his case Nov. 1, giving Duppong the title “Servant of God.”

Bishop Daniel E. Garcia of Monterey, California spoke to the Bishops of Evans, and Archbishop Gustavo Garca-Siller of San Antonio spoke to them about Mother Murphy.

Born in County Kerry, Ireland in 1833, young Margaret Mary Healy and her family found passage to the United States to escape starvation at the age of 12. With his mother already deceased, his father died soon after the family arrived, and Healy was being taken by relatives from Virginia to Texas to Mexico.

She married newspaper editor John Murphy when she was 16. She returned to Texas and cared for yellow fever victims up to 35 miles away.

Moving to Corpus Christi, Texas before the Civil War began, Healy Murphy cooked meals for those in need. After the war, an epidemic of yellow fever hit the city, costing the life of the priest of his parish. Another victim’s daughter was placed in the care of Healy Murphy, who cared for the woman.

She and her husband also took in a niece whose parents had died and paid for the education of the girls, who both became nuns.

After her husband’s death, Healy Murphy opened a tuberculosis sanatorium in Corpus Christi and, at the request of some priests, used her own funds to establish a school for black children.

After moving to San Antonio, she built the first church and school for black Catholics in the city and founded a religious order in 1893 known then as the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, whose charism is to “manifest the compassion of Jesus towards the poor”.

As founder of her order, she became Mother Murphy. She died in 1907 at the age of 74. The order continues to serve in the United States and Zambia.

Evans was born in 1904 and raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married her husband in the Salt Lake City Church Temple. But she left the ceremony “disillusioned and disappointed in Mormonism,” according to a brief biography of Evans provided to the bishops.

Over the next 10 years, she had three children and investigated many belief systems, “but thought it would be a waste of time to even inquire about Catholicism,” the biography states.

But in 1934, while she was sick and bedridden, a radio program was broadcast about Mary and Catholic teachings. Too sick to get out of bed to turn off the radio, Evans was forced to listen. After recovering, she sought out the priest who had spoken on the radio to ask him questions

To find out more, Evans even hosted debates at her home between the clergy of her old church and what would be her new church. She was baptized a Catholic in March 1935; her husband and children followed suit a few months later. She invited her former colleagues from the church to open houses at her parish. A priest said Evans’ evangelistic efforts won hundreds of them to Catholicism.

Duppong, born in 1984, did not live long; she died on Christmas Day in 2015 at the age of 31. While studying horticulture at North Dakota State University, “she continued to grow in her faith and spiritual life, which especially flourished through the ministry of FOCUS (the Fellowship of Catholic University Students)”, from a brief biography provided to the bishops.

After graduating in 2006, Duppong spent six years with FOCUS as a missionary, ministering on college campuses in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska. “In 2012, Michelle discerned that God was calling her to a new ministry of evangelism, and she became director of adult faith formation for the Diocese of Bismarck,” the biography reads.

However, she was diagnosed with cancer just after Christmas 2014. She “fought the disease with perseverance and a patient, cheerful spirit,” the biography states. “Since his death, his family has received and continues to receive numerous letters attesting to the intercessory favors received through his intercession.”

