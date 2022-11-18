Science out of UK budget cuts amid economic turmoil





UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has promised to protect research budgets. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said the economic crisis would not harm its ambitious plans for research spending, much to the relief of researchers.

Universities and scientists feared the government could use money promised to science to plug a multibillion-pound black hole in the country’s finances stemming from budget decisions by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

UK postgraduate students demand pay rise for country’s biggest research fund

But in today’s speech on government spending, Minister of the Fall Statement from the Exchequer Hunt said he would protect the entire UK research budget in Parliament. He added that the government would invest $20 billion (US$22 billion) annually in science by 2024,25 a pledge left behind when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government resigned in July. Truss has been tight-lipped about science spending during her 44-day leadership.

Stephanie Smith, policy director for the Russell Group, which represents 24 leading UK research universities, said on Twitter:

Anne Johnson, president of the London Medical Academy, welcomed the decision in a difficult economy. But she still warned there could be problems with the study. Inflation will continue to put real pressure on budgets and we must protect collaborations between UK researchers and our partners around the world.

Paul Nurse, a geneticist who runs the Francis Crick Institute in London, said the announcement was particularly good in the current context.

cost issue

The British economy was thrown into turmoil last September when Truss and then-Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced controversial financial policies that included tax cuts for the country’s highest earners. The depreciation of the pound, coupled with soaring inflation and energy prices, has made scientists concerned about the rising cost of running labs.

Johnson’s government prime minister, Rishi Sunak, replaced Truss as prime minister in October. To this day, it has not been clear what this change in leadership means for the future of science spending.

British scientists fear exclusion from 100 billion EU research programmes.

The 2024-25 commitment, which Hunt reaffirmed, is a milestone on an earlier commitment to spending 2.4% of GDP on research and development by 2027. However, according to the Office for National Statistics, the British government, as a non-ministerial government agency, is already a target for this. This was primarily due to changes in the way research and development expenditures were calculated rather than cash grants.

British researchers have welcomed clarity on spending, but it is unclear who bears ultimate responsibility for science in the Sunaks government. In October, the Truss government announced that Nusrat Ghani, a regional councilor in southeast England, would take over as Minister of Science. Sunak reaffirmed his position, but appears to have reappointed George Freeman, who resigned from the role earlier this year in an effort to force then-Prime Minister Johnson’s resignation.

The website of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the government department responsible for science spending, lists both Freeman and Ghani as Secretary of State and Ghani as Secretary of Science and Investment Security. A spokesperson for BEIS said the ministerial portfolio had not been formally confirmed, so it could not be said who has overall responsibility for the science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-03765-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos