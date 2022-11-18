UK fiscal statement urges citizens to tighten their belts, GBP falls





The British Prime Minister prioritizes stability, growth and public services. Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt urged British citizens to weather the storm and promised to protect the vulnerable in the financial statements. During a recession, the 2022/2023 budget deficit is projected to rise to 7.1% of GDP and the CPI to rise to 7.4% in 2023 as well.

The British Prime Minister has announced that his priorities will be stability, growth and public services as the government plans to raise taxes and cut government spending. Despite more than $100 billion to alleviate high energy prices, the UK Economic Outlook is forecast by OBR as the UK is already in recession and real household incomes will decline by 7 per cent over the next two years, bringing incomes back to 2013 levels. Because it’s still terrible. Markets are bracing for tough times, especially with the BoE expected to raise rates by 50 basis points in mid-December.

The following is a summary of the main aspects of the UK financial statements.

tax change

Lower the threshold of the 45p income tax rate from 150,000 to 125,140. The tax threshold will remain in place for an additional two years. The stamp duty reduction will be repealed in March 2025.

energy

35% tax on oil and gas company profits, increased from 25% which should be temporary to not disrupt investment Temporary levy on electricity generators will be 45% Hunting target to reduce building energy use by 15%, $6 billion Announced additional funding of $100,000 government-confirmed state-backed nuclear power plants will help achieve energy self-sufficiency.

government spending

According to the Chancellor and OBR, growth in real spending on public services will be capped at 1% from 2025 to 2028. The previous plan had targeted a debt ratio of 3.7% of GDP, slightly lowering it from 97.6% in 2025/26 to 97.3% in 2027/2027. 28

social welfare and pension

Alchemy triple lock is applied. In April, pensions are expected to increase in line with inflation. Benefits will increase in line with inflation in April.

The British government has cut things out for them, and the short-lived Truss administration’s recent political blunders certainly haven’t helped matters. The financial adventurism proposed in September by Truss and Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng (equivalent to unrestricted borrowing used for massive government spending) has resulted in a run on sterling assets severe enough for the Bank of England to intervene. to stabilize the financial market

UK assets have recovered significantly from the September lows, particularly in the FTSE 100 index and the pound.

Analysis ahead of the FTSE 100 UK Financial Statements

The FTSE 100 has made impressive gains since its September low, coinciding with the fallout from the UK microbudget and the ensuing pension fund collapse. However, the bullish price action is showing signs of fatigue with a series of extended upper wicks as price made consecutive lower highs in the previous 3 sessions.

A further hint of a potential pullback appears through the proximity of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which acts as immediate resistance heading into the release. Equity market participants will be keeping an eye on government spending and energy subsidies if the index rises as real household incomes are under significant pressure from sharp price increases. Just yesterday, the UK confirmed that the CPI inflation for October was up 11.1% compared to the same period last year.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Source: TradingView prepared by Richard Snow

The 4-hour chart shows a more granular price movement, suggesting that prices may decline in the near term. The downward triangle shown below is usually a continuous pattern, but has also been seen with topping formations. Prior to the announcement, price action fell to closely monitored support for bearish follow-up.

If the 14-day ATR reading is 112, volatility is still high. The support is at the horizontal level of triangle 7295. The next support area appears on the 7240-7245 handle. Looking at the possible measured movement (resulting from the successful collapse of the descending triangle), 7160 appears to be a consideration level.

FTSE 100 4-Hour Chart

Source: TradingView prepared by Richard Snow

pound sterling reaction

GBP/USD fell prior to the announcement and continued that trend during the speech, at least in the short term.

GBP/USD 5 Minute Chart

Source: TradingView prepared by Richard Snow

