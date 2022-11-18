As the UK economy is in free fall, Rishi Sunak clings to the splitting Tory coalition – POLITICO





London It was billed as Austerity 2.0.

But the $55 billion tax hike and spending cut package announced Thursday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has tried to delay the pain as long as they can.

In a sense, the two had little choice. Britons are already facing the biggest drop in living standards on record next year as inflation, energy prices and borrowing costs soar. Hunt said as of Thursday evening that he aims to “make sure this recession is shallower and hurts people less” by delaying the worst cuts until after the next election, which is expected to be in 2024.

Taxes on corporations and individuals will still grow rapidly.

But by finding additional billions of dollars for the National Health Service, schools and key government departments in the short term and raising pensions, benefits and the minimum wage in line with sky-high inflation, Hunt and Sunak hope to give themselves a fighting chance. It is to set aside a disparate and unhappy group of Conservative voters.

Rachel Wolf, director of public opinion consultancy Public First and co-author of the 2019 Conservative Manifesto, said it suggests they are not willing to completely give up any hope of maintaining an electoral coalition.

Broadly summed up, the electoral winning strategy promoted by Boris Johnson and led by his former chief of staff Dominic Cummings in 2019 is to retain the traditional Conservative stronghold in the South while attracting millions of first-time Conservative voters from poorer areas in the North. was and Midland.

During the summer, members of Sunak’s failed leadership campaign grimly remarked that he played much better in his former group, drawing crowds from wealthy shires and southern towns.

But through Thursday’s fall statement, Sunak still showed a desire to keep Johnson’s entire coalition in place. As Wolf said: New Conservative voters are very, very dependent on public service, and public service has been a big part of what they voted for.

Sunak has already announced his intention to return to the winning Johnson formula in 2019 following the radical and short-lived tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.

In his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, Sunak said he would deliver on his promise in the 2019 Manifesto. Stronger NHS. better school. A safer distance.

He also promised again to level Johnson’s rather amorphous domestic proposal, which aims to address deeply entrenched regional inequality through targeted investments and new infrastructure.

Adam Hawksby, director of the centre-right Onward think tank, argued that governments could provide tangible improvements for impoverished communities, such as tackling antisocial behavior and cleaning up graffiti. Rishis will have to do that if they want to retain new voters in 2019, he said.

Hawksbee added that by reappointing Michael Gove as secretary and hiring former Onwards director Will Tanner, Sunak has assembled a number 10 team that is really serious about advancing this agenda.

pain delay

It is not a foregone conclusion that Sunak will do so.

As prime minister, he has often acted as a brake on Johnson’s more expensive ambitions, and many expected Thursday’s statement to include immediate spending cuts reminiscent of the austerity era under David Cameron and George Osborne.

Instead, the expected cuts have been delayed until the mid-2020s, when public spending growth is capped at 1% from the projected 3.7%.

But even where public services aren’t cut, they will be squeezed.

Ben Jaranco of the Institute of Finance, a prominent economic think tank, said the demand for these services is significant, in some cases driven by the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. At the same time, none of the government’s demands on the NHS and the justice system are being curtailed.

This has its own electoral implications. The strain on public services combined with high energy prices, inflation and mortgage rates will hit millions of people hard over the next two years. Conservatives fear that responsibility could potentially lie at the feet of the government.

A somber briefing from the Office for Budget and Responsibility (OBR), released with a statement on Thursday, predicted that the average standard of living for British citizens would fall by 7 per cent in two financial years, wiping out growth over the past eight years.

The thing is, everything gets worse, Wolf said.

Similarly, a flagship for northern voters’ so-called “red walls” may have been retained, but is unlikely to be fully delivered. The promise of new rail infrastructure between northern cities has steadily waned. The promise to continue funding the current level-up came without any mention of the once-expected follow-up cash round.

A Whitehall insider admits that following an internal review requested by Number 10, the Goves 12 mission to level up now appears to be unreachable.

In search of Sunakism

With the Johnsonian’s grand vision unlikely to deliver given the abysmal economic climate, some Tory MPs question what Sunak actually has to offer beyond basic competencies and a certain publicity sheen.

The nature of the summer leadership contest, which was clearly a battle between Sunak and Truss over sound funding and tax cuts, left little room for Sunak to set forth a broader agenda.

Those who know him well claim that he has a broad and powerful vision for the future of Britain’s economy, but admits that he has yet to register with voters at all.

Innovation policy was a key part of his ideology, he thinks, said Dom Hallas, executive director of the startup lobby group Codec, who worked closely with Sunac when he was prime minister. He comes back again and again.

Hallas also added about his young tech savvy: People make fun of the fact that he wears a hoodie, but he is in his early 40s and was born in the 1980s. He resides in that realm. He is not in the stuffy world that some politicians are in. It permeates his aura.

Former Downing Street advisor and friend of Sunak’s, Jimmy McLoughlin, also attested to his deep understanding of where the industry and economy is headed and where the opportunities for growth lie.

But he also acknowledged that while Sunak is one of the most recognized politicians of the past 20 years, little is known about what drives him, mainly because of his very pragmatic response to the pandemic.

Other Tories are not convinced. There is nothing more to him than meets the eye.” A former party aide said. He said, “He rebounded briefly for not being Liz Truss, and then was hated for being a mess for a year and a half.

And Johnson’s former minister added: He seeks basic economic prowess and good governance, so your path to electoral success is that we didn’t screw up too much. Not very attractive. And that means the Coalition is extremely fragile.

The Conservatives, who have tried almost everything in recent years except for boring capacities, may not have much choice.

