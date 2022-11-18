Fiat’s iconic 500 City Car will return to the US in 2024 as an electric vehicle





Fiat today announced that its adorable 500 minicar will return to the North American market after a four-year absence. Unlike the previous generation car, the 500 will be sold here only as an electric 500e. The new 500e is already on sale in Europe and we expect the North American version to come with that car’s 117hp electric motor and offer a range of around 150 miles per charge.

Update 11/17/2022: This story has been updated to include torque and estimated range figures.

After Fiat discontinued the 500 and 500L models in North America a few years ago, we were skeptical about the brand’s future. The 500X SUV is the only Fiat currently sold on our shores, but now a completely redesigned 500e electric tailgate is set to give Fiat a boost in the US market.

Based on the 500 city car already sold in Europe, the 500e will go on sale here as a 2024 model. Although the company said the engine will deliver 162 lb-ft of torque, Fiat has so far been tight-lipped on U.S. spec details for the rest of the 500e’s electric powertrain and battery. We think it will be transported exactly as it is sold in Europe, with the larger of the two battery packs available, a 37.3 kWh unit and an electric motor driving the front wheels that can deliver up to 117 horsepower.

With the larger battery, the 500e has an estimated range of 199 miles on the European WLTP cycle, but Fiat says the North American version will offer an estimated range of around 150 miles per charge based on initial testing.

The 500e appears to be coming to the US in both hard-hatchback and soft-top body styles, although it’s not yet known if the European version’s 3+1 door configuration will make the jump. With the help of Italian fashion houses Armani and Bulgari as well as contemporary furniture design company Kartell, Fiat presented three unique concept cars at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show that showcase the style at the car fashion.

The Armani 500e, for example, features a special exterior paint treatment with a laser-etched chevron pattern meant to give it the look of fabric. The Kartell version uses durable plastics to dress the car’s interior, and the Bulgari model sports a premium look inside and out with colorful embroidered upholstery and matching dashboard mural . This version also includes a removable brooch with amethyst, topaz and citrine gemstones mounted in the center of the steering wheel. We don’t expect such an option to make it to production, unfortunately.

Connoisseurs will recall that the 500th version of the previous generation car was sold here until the 2019 model year, although its availability was limited to California and Oregon. This model was a big loser for the brand, with former Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne telling Reuters in 2014 that he hoped few people would buy it because his company was losing around $14,000 on each. .

This time around, the 500e is about to present a better business case. For starters, it will likely be offered for sale in more states, and we expect it to have a higher starting price than the 2019 version, which retailed for around $34,000.

The 500th will be among the first electric vehicles to reach the United States from Fiat’s parent company, Stellantis. While competitors such as General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen have been quick to launch electric vehicle models, Stellantis has fallen behind. The company showed off flashy concepts like the Chrysler Airflow and Dodge Charger Daytona, but those cars are still in the design stage. Given that the 500e is already on sale in other parts of the world, it could beat these vehicles into production.

Fiat says the production version of the 500e will debut next year at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, and by then we’ll likely know more about the powertrain, battery and range. of the car.

