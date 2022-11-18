Over $1.5 billion in BTC withdrawn in a week





Bitcoin (BTC) has been inundated with trading over the past week as users wary of security and regulatory scrutiny.

Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that exchanges in the United States in particular are seeing steep reductions in the BTC balance.

US exchanges drive BTC exodus

In the wake of the FTX scandal, efforts to draw attention to the risk of BTC depository storage have intensified on social media.

Users appeared to heed the warning, withdrawing more than $3 billion in cryptocurrency in the week immediately following the credit debacle and ordering a record number of hardware wallets.

The fallout from FTX is just beginning, and as regulators plan investigative actions and greater scrutiny of crypto as a whole, investor angst continues to grow.

The data shows that the trend is still in effect when it comes to exchange withdrawals. Over the past seven days, virtually all major platforms have seen net withdrawals exceed deposits.

The biggest weekly reduction comes from Gemini, down nearly 30,000 BTC, followed closely by Kraken, Binance, and Coinbase.

Unsurprisingly, US stock exchanges saw particularly large pullbacks; the jurisdiction is expected to play a key role in the FTX saga going forward.

This week, lawmakers announced a dedicated hearing into what happened during the swap, with its ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is set to be extradited to the United States from the Bahamas.

The downfall of FTX caused massive harm to over a million users, many of them ordinary people who invested their hard-earned life savings in the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to see it all disappear in seconds, Maxine Waters, chair of the US House Financial Services Committee, which will host the hearing, said, quoted by mainstream media.

Coinglass figures meanwhile show that even exchanges without exposure to FTX have failed to stem the exodus.

In total for the week, 134,000 BTC left their books the equivalent of around $2.2 billion at current prices, including around $1.5 billion from US platforms.

Bitcoin exchange balance chart. Source: CoinglassAcute Financial Distress

As Cointelegraph has reported, while exchange withdrawals have increased, the average BTC hodler remains significantly underwater and therefore less inclined to sell.

Related: Bitcoin Price Drops To $16.4K On Genesis Woes As Executives Defend GBTC

Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirms this. The long-term average holder (LTH) of an entity holding coins for at least 155 days is 33% in the red.

This is almost unprecedented and is matched only by the bear market low of 2018, when the average count hit 36%.

Accompanying comments described LTH as being in serious financial trouble.

Annotated chart of Bitcoin LTH unrealized losses. Source: Glassnode/Twitter

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

