US scientist’s legal victory bolsters others caught in China crackdown





Prior to her arrest, Sherry Chen had developed models to predict the flow of the Ohio River and its tributaries for the US National Weather Service.Credit: Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/eyevine

After a years-long battle, Sherry Chen, a Chinese-American hydrologist, has won US$1.8 million in a settlement of two lawsuits against the US government for wrongful prosecution and dismissal from her job at National Weather. Service. Observers see it as a historic victory for Chinese-born researchers who have been caught up in a US campaign to protect the country’s labs and companies from potential espionage by China. Civil rights groups and others have argued that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has pursued cases despite a lack of evidence, unfairly targeted Chinese-born scientists and raised fears among many that they are under surveillance.

The settlement sends a clear message that discrimination and profiling are wrong, and the government will be held accountable, said Ashley Gorski, senior attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union and a member of Chens’ legal team.

The DoJ did not respond to Natures’ request for comment.

Chen’s 2014 arrest came four years before the administration of former US President Donald Trump launched the China Initiative, which intensified the hunt by governments for researchers who allegedly hid their ties to China. But his case is still representative of the sentiment of initiatives and flaws that observers say. Of the 23 people tried for violations of research integrity under the China Initiative, according to an analysis by MIT Technology Review, three were acquitted of all or part of the charges, eight had their charges dropped by the due to lack of evidence and a case was settled with the government. The initiative has since been shut down by the administration of President Joe Bidens.

Chen’s victory should encourage other scientists who have been targeted to fight for justice and compensation, said Anming Hu, a nanotechnology researcher at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Hu was charged with concealing ties to China in 2020 and served under house arrest for around two years before being acquitted of all charges.

It sends a message that we must not remain silent, that we have the power to hold our government accountable for its abuses of power, Hu said.

Flagrant injustice

Chen was born in China but moved to the United States and eventually became a citizen. She began working for the National Weather Service in March 2007, developing models for predicting water flow in the Ohio River and its tributaries. In October 2014, she was arrested in front of her colleagues and charged with making false statements to federal investigators and downloading data from a restricted government database regarding a trip to visit family in China two years earlier. The month following her arrest, she was suspended from her job without pay. Chen argued that she only accessed publicly available information, to help a former classmate.

Controversial China Initiative ends Researchers are relieved

Eventually, the DoJ dropped the criminal charges due to weaknesses in his case. Yet Chen was fired from her job in 2016. She filed a discrimination complaint with the Department of Commerce (DoC), under which the National Weather Service is housed, but it was dismissed. On appeal, however, a judge found that she had suffered a gross injustice resulting from her prosecution and dismissal. In 2019, Chen filed a civil lawsuit against the DoJ for wrongful lawsuits and to seek compensation. And in November 2021, Chen filed a lawsuit against the DoC for illegally investigating and arresting.

Last week’s settlement resolves both lawsuits. Chen will now retire, his lawyers told Nature.

As part of the settlement, the DoC will meet with Chen to hear his views on wrongdoing at the agency and anti-discrimination reforms. The DoC will also provide Chen with a letter acknowledging his achievements as a government hydrologist.

The Commerce Department is ultimately held accountable for its wrongdoings, Chen said in a statement. The DoC did not respond to Natures’ request for comment.

His justification is our justification

Other scientists who have been falsely arrested by the US government are also fighting to be held accountable. Xiaoxing Xi, a physicist at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested at gunpoint in front of his family by the DoJ in 2015. He was accused of passing information to scientists in China on restricted technology. But Xi argued that his correspondence with the scientists was legitimate academic collaboration and that the information was not restricted. The DoJ eventually dropped the charges. Xi filed a lawsuit against the US government and the federal investigator in his case, seeking damages for the harm he suffered as a result of his arrest. But a judge dismissed most of his claims in March last year. He is appealing this decision, a decision is not expected before the end of this year or the beginning of next year, according to his lawyers.

Scientists fear racial bias amid US crackdown on China relations

Hu fights the US government in a different way. President Joe Biden has named Casey Arrowood, the lead prosecutor in the Hus case, as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Hu attempted to block the nomination, arguing that Arrowood cannot be trusted to enforce the law fairly and equitably, given that he prosecuted Hu despite weak evidence.

Accountability can be achieved in a variety of ways, Hu says.

The question now is whether others will come forward to demand an apology or compensation from the government.

Frank Wu, China Initiative legal scholar and president of Queens College at the City University of New York, said Chen’s victory gives Chinese scholars hope that speaking out in a diverse democracy is effective. Sherry Chen has always been innocent. Now, she’s been vindicated. Ultimately, his justification is our justification, he says. (Wu gave Chen free legal advice regarding his case.)

Gang Chen, a mechanical engineer at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, was arrested in front of his family in connection with the China Initiative in January 2021, but the DoJ dropped the charges earlier this year. He says the Sherry Chens settlement is a huge historic achievement, but urges the government to go further and publicly admit its mistakes.

It’s just the first step toward what real accountability looks like, he says. This apology means a lot to those of us who have been affected, he said.

