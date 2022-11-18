Stress, Anxiety and Despair About Personal Finances Across the UK – New Mental Health Survey





When thinking about the next few months, UK adults are most concerned about not being able to maintain a standard of living (71%), heat (66%) or pay general monthly household expenses (61%). Significantly, half of UK adults (50%) are at least a little worried about whether they can afford to buy food in the coming months, up to 67% of young adults aged 18 to 34.

The Foundation is calling on the UK government to ensure that people across the UK are protected from the cost of living crisis and the negative impact of public service cuts.

This includes protecting financial interests, increasing with inflation and increasing the capacity of debt services, food banks, community organizations and social security departments. It also includes training staff to address the trauma experienced by many claimants.

Evidence has repeatedly emerged that financial strain and poverty are major causes of mental health problems. The foundation warns that the number of people experiencing poor mental health will rise dramatically as more people struggle to make ends meet.

Mental Health Foundation CEO Mark Rowland said:

Our findings are warning signs about the mental health consequences of the cost-of-living crisis. We must protect public services and benefits at this critical time. If people are struggling to meet essential requirements for warm homes and enough healthy food for families, we can expect a significant increase in mental health problems as the financial burden continues to mount.

The challenges facing the country cannot be easily solved. However, there are steps you can take to protect people’s mental health right now. We need to support high-risk groups by, for example, raising salaries in line with inflation and promising employers to pay their employees a real living wage. It can also be helpful to train front-line workers in social security and debt services on how to recognize and be sensitive to the trauma experienced by many of the people they work with.

Preventing mental health problems is important. Our mental health services are already beyond capacity. We cannot sit on the bystander and watch it collapse under ever-greater demand.

The UK government must consider the mental health implications of any decision that affects the cost of living crisis. Other actions we are calling for include maintaining and expanding free or subsidized public transportation to help people connect with friends and family, and increasing the availability of debt advice and other important community services.”

Earlier this year, the foundation, in conjunction with the London School of Economics, published a study that estimated the cost of mental health problems to the UK economy at $117 billion a year.

While urging political leaders to take action, the Mental Health Foundation has also issued guidance for those experiencing financial strain. This includes signage to support services.

The survey of 3,000 UK adults aged 18+ was conducted by Opinium between 7-14 November 2022.

About the Mental Health Foundation The Mental Health Foundation has been home to Mental Health Awareness Week since 2001. Our vision is good mental health for all. The Mental Health Foundation works to prevent mental health problems. We lead the change towards a mentally healthy society for all, supporting communities, families and individuals to lead mentally healthy lives, with a particular focus on those at greatest risk of poor mental health. The Mental Health Foundation works to promote an anti-racist and inclusive community where we can all be ourselves. Mental Health Foundations rely on voluntary donations to provide evidence-based advice and do important work to prevent poor mental health.

