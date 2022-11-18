North Korea tests an ICBM with a range to strike the whole of the United States





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters on Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed potential capability to deliver nuclear strikes on anything. the American continent.

The United States quickly condemned the launch and pledged to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders from those countries and Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.

We again call on North Korea to cease further illegal and destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances, Harris said at the start of the meeting. Together, the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy.

North Korea’s recent torrid round of weapons testing is aimed at advancing its nuclear arsenal and winning greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed US moves to toughen UN sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the ICBM launch from the North Korean capital area around 10:15 a.m. Japan said it appeared to be flying on a high trajectory and landing at the west of his island of Hokkaido.

According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the missile traveled 6,000 to 6,100 kilometers (3,600 to 3,790 miles) at a maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that depending on the weight of a potential warhead, the missile had a range of over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), in which case it could cover the entire continent American.

U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the launch unnecessarily raises tensions “and shows that North Korea prioritizes illegal weapons programs over welfare. of its people. Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and choose diplomatic engagement instead,” Watson said.

In his opening speech at the meeting in Bangkok, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the launch “completely unacceptable,” saying the missile fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone outside Japan. West Hokkaido. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the international community must work together to make North Korea understand that each of its provocations only worsens its international isolation and economic hardship.

Later Friday, South Korea’s military said its F-35 fighter jets had conducted drills simulating airstrikes on North Korean mobile missile launchers at a firing range near its land border with Korea. North. He said a group of eight South Korean and U.S. fighter jets carried out flight training separately off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The exercises showed that we are firmly resolved to deal with an ICBM launch and any other provocations and threats posed by North Korea, as well as the overwhelming ability and willingness of allies to launch strikes from precision on the enemy, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol previously ordered officials to boost security cooperation with the United States and Japan and implement unspecified deterrence measures that had previously been agreed with Washington. Yoon also ordered officials to push for strong international condemnations and sanctions against North Korea, according to his office.

North Korea also launched an ICBM on November 3, but experts said the weapon failed to complete its intended flight and fell into the ocean after a stage separation. This test would have involved a development missile called Hwasong-17. North Korea has two other types of ICBMs Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 and their test launches in 2017 showed they could potentially reach parts of the American homeland.

The Hwasong-17 has a longer possible range than the others, and its enormous size suggests it is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat missile defense systems. Some experts say the Nov. 3 test showed progress in its development, given that a Hwansong-17 exploded shortly after takeoff during a previous test in March.

It was not immediately clear whether North Korea launched a Hwasong-17 missile on Friday or something else.

In recent months, North Korea has carried out dozens of shorter-range missile tests that it has described as mock nuclear attacks against South Korean and American targets. But it halted weapons launches for about a week before firing a short-range ballistic missile on Thursday.

Ahead of the launch, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui threatened to launch fiercer military responses to moves by the United States to strengthen its security commitment to South Korea and Japan.

Choe was referring to President Joe Bidens’ recent meeting with Yoon and Kishida on the sidelines of a regional rally in Cambodia. In their joint statement, the three leaders strongly condemned recent North Korean missile tests and agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to defending South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

Choe did not describe what action North Korea might take, but said the United States will be well aware that it is playing, which it will certainly regret.

North Korea sees the US military presence in the region as evidence of US hostility. He said his recent series of weapons launches were a response to what he called provocative military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea was feared to conduct its first nuclear test in five years as the next major step in building up its military capacity against the United States and its allies.

North Korea has been subject to several rounds of United Nations sanctions for its previous nuclear and missile tests. But no new sanctions have been applied this year because it has carried out dozens of ballistic missile launches, prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions.

China and Russia, two of the Security Council members with veto power, oppose the new UN sanctions. Washington is locked in a strategic competition with Beijing and a confrontation with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. Associated Press writer Krutika Pathi in Bangkok contributed to this report.

