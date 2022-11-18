UK faces living standards collapse as inflation, borrowing costs and energy prices soar – POLITECO





LONDON Britain’s government’s fiscal watchdog has warned that soaring inflation, borrowing costs and energy prices have caused living standards to drop to record levels during a 15-month recession.

An ill-fated briefing by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts that the average standard of living for UK citizens will fall by 7% over the two years to 2023-24, wiping out the previous eight years of growth.

OBR said this was the largest drop in living standards since comparative records began in 1956, and the third since then that living standards have fallen in two consecutive years.

The grim outlook was announced on Thursday alongside a $55 billion tax hike and public spending cuts that British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt was drafting to reassure markets that the government was working to balance the books.

A senior British government official emphasized that it was heavily influenced by external factors, such as the Corona 19 pandemic and rising energy costs, and insisted that the government will always protect the vulnerable. The opposition Labor Party has shifted the blame for ministers after months of changing its economic policy.

Hunt, who took office as prime minister last month as former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ debt-backed ‘mini-budget’ shook market confidence and spiked borrowing costs, confirmed that the UK economy was already in recession and would contract further. 1.4% next year

In a sign of the challenges facing the new prime minister, Hunt confirmed that UK borrowing is expected to reach $177 billion this year, up from the $99 billion forecast for 2022-23 given by OBR in March. It is expected to fall to 69 billion by 2027/8.

The plan outlined by Hunt also sets up a massive political battle heading into the next election, now scheduled for 2024.

Under the Hunts plan, public spending growth will be capped at 1% from 2025 to 2028, a much lower rate of growth than the previous interim plan to increase public spending by 3.7%. It will force the two biggest parties to say which department to cut the budget, preparing for an electoral position that is criticized for recklessness. Even before that, departments need to find efficiency savings in their existing budgets.

Addressing the House of Commons on Thursday, Hunt said stability, growth and public services are priorities as Britain battles soaring inflation.

High inflation is the enemy of stability, he told lawmakers. That means higher mortgage rates, higher food and fuel costs, business failures and rising unemployment. It erodes savings, causes industrial unrest, and cuts discovery into public services. It hurts the poorest the most and erodes the trust that strong societies are built on.

In stark contrast to his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, who announced debt support tax cuts for Britain’s top earners, the Prime Minister plans to reduce the salary threshold at which people start paying the country’s highest income tax, from 150,000 to 125,000. Tax deductions and other income tax thresholds are frozen until 2028, which will drag more people into the higher tax bracket.

But while the Hunts tax changes start next year, details on where the actual cuts to public services could be made have been lacking. Treasury officials have confirmed that this will not be spelled out until the next full review of departmental budgets, scheduled for 2024.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries of central government funding, such as health services, schools and national defense, will see their budgets protected, but other parts of the state, such as local government and the court system, will be cut. According to OBR’s analysis, that’s 0.7% per year.

The multibillion-pound cap on consumer energy prices, which have risen dramatically since the war in Ukraine, will be less forgiving than previously planned, tapering off from April as the Treasury frets about the cost. Increasing the windfall tax from 25% to 35% over five years, starting in January 2023, will also hurt energy companies’ profits.

But Hunt is committed to protecting infrastructure and research spending to spur long-term growth. He also said welfare benefits and pensions would rise in line with inflation to “protect the most vulnerable” from the economic storm. Hunt argued that his own approach would have benevolent conservatism at its core.

Thursday’s announcement was seen as a pivotal moment for the long-term prospects of new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Westminster. The fiscal package could revive Conservatives’ hopes of winning the next general election or further damage the party’s standing, which currently trails Labor in the opinion polls.

Speaking of Labor, Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said: “The Conservatives have wrecked our economy, given up growth and sent inflation skyrocketing. As usual, it is ordinary workers who pay the price.”

British parliamentary election polls

For more poll data from across Europe, visit POLITICO Poll of Polls.

This development story is being updated.

