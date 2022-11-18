US takes action to protect Saudi crown prince from Khashoggi’s murder





The State Department on Thursday called the administration’s decision to try to shield the Saudi crown prince from the US courts in Khashoggis, purely killing a legal ruling.

And although he supported the crown prince in his attempt to block the lawsuit against him, the State Department has no opinion on the merits of the current action and reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the administrative court filing said Thursday. .

Saudi officials killed Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It is believed that they dismembered him, although his remains were never found. The US intelligence community has concluded that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia approved of the killing of the widely known and respected journalist, who criticized Prince Mohammed’s harsh ways of silencing those he considered rivals or critics.

The Biden administration’s statement on Thursday noted visa restrictions and other sanctions it imposed on lower-ranking Saudi officials during the death.

From the earliest days of this administration, the United States government expressed grave concern about the responsibility of Saudi agents in the killing of Jamal Khashoggis, the State Department said. His statement did not mention the alleged role of the crown prince.

Biden, as a candidate, has vowed to pariah Saudi leaders over the 2018 murder of Khashoggi.

I think it was outright murder, Biden said in a CNN town hall in 2019, as a candidate. And I think we should have nailed it like that. I said publicly at the time that we should treat it that way and that there should be consequences related to how we treat those in power.

But Biden, as president, has sought to ease tensions with the kingdom, including bumping fists with Prince Mohammed during a July trip to the kingdom, as the United States struggles to persuade the Saudi Arabia to reverse series of oil production cuts.

Khashoggis’ fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, and DAWN sued the crown prince, his top aides and others in federal court in Washington for their alleged roles in Khashoggis’ murder. Saudi Arabia says the prince played no direct role in the killing.

It is beyond ironic that President Biden single-handedly ensured MBS could escape accountability when it was President Biden who promised the American people he would do anything to hold him accountable, a DAWN manager Sarah Leah Whitson said in a statement, using the princes acronym. .

Biden in February 2021 had ruled out the US government imposing any punishment on Prince Mohammed himself in the murder of Khashoggi, a Washington-area resident. Biden, speaking after allowing the release of a declassified version of the intelligence communities’ findings on Prince Mohammed’s role in the murder, argued at the time that there was no precedent for the United States acts against the leader of a strategic partner.

The US military has long protected Saudi Arabia from external enemies, in return for Saudi Arabia keeping global oil markets afloat.

It’s impossible to read the Biden administrations’ decision today as anything but a capitulation to Saudi pressure tactics, including cutting oil production to twist our arms into acknowledging the bogus immunity ploy. of MBS, Whitson said.

A federal judge in Washington had given the US government until midnight Thursday to express an opinion on the claim by the crown princes’ lawyers that Prince Mohammed’s official high position would make him legally immune in the case.

The Biden administration also had the option of not expressing an opinion one way or the other.

Sovereign immunity, a concept rooted in international law, provides that states and their representatives are protected from certain legal proceedings in the domestic courts of other foreign states.

Maintaining the concept of sovereign immunity helps ensure U.S. leaders don’t have to worry about being dragged into foreign courts to face lawsuits in other countries, the State Department said. .

Human rights advocates had argued that the Biden administration would embolden Prince Mohammed and other authoritarian leaders around the world into more rights abuses if it supported the crown princes’ claim that his high office protected him. lawsuits.

Prince Mohammed is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia in place of his elderly father, King Salman. In September, the Saudi king also temporarily transferred his title of prime minister, a title normally held by the Saudi monarch, to Prince Mohammed. Critics called it an attempt to bolster Mohammed’s immunity claim.

