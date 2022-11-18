Addressing Wait Times for U.S. Visitor Visas





The Department of State is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States while safeguarding national security.

Many U.S. visa applicants are required by U.S. law to appear in person. However, local pandemic-era restrictions on public places like our overseas consular sections have limited our ability to see visa applicants. This reduced the number of visa applications the Department could process. Now that most countries have lifted restrictions, ninety-six percent of our embassies and consulates can provide routine visa services. The combination of pent-up demand over the past two years combined with steady seasonal demand has resulted in extended wait times for U.S. visa interview appointments in some locations, notably for visitor visa applicants for the first time and immigrant visa applicants in certain countries.

The Department of State is successfully reducing wait times for visa interviews around the world. We’ve doubled our hires of U.S. Foreign Service personnel to do this important work, visa processing is rebounding faster than expected, and in fiscal year 2023 we expect to reach pre-pandemic visa processing levels.

As of November 2022, the worldwide median wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is approximately two months, and applicants with urgent travel needs that meet certain criteria may require an emergency appointment, usually available within a few days. We are committed to continuing our progress and further reducing wait times for visa interviews as soon as possible.

Over the past year, we have made great strides in returning to pre-pandemic visa processing levels and reducing wait times for appointments by doing the following:

We are forgoing in-person interviews whenever possible while maintaining national security. We have significantly reduced wait times at many embassies and consulates by working with the Department of Homeland Security to expand our authority to waive in-person interviews for certain categories of nonimmigrant visas and for many renewals while guaranteeing national security. Nearly half of the nearly seven million nonimmigrant visas we issued worldwide in fiscal year 2022 were granted without an in-person interview. We exceeded pre-pandemic processing levels in key visa categories that support the U.S. economy. We issued forty percent (40%) more H-2 visas for seasonal agricultural and non-agricultural workers in fiscal year 2022 than in fiscal year 2019. This effort increases legal immigration pathways , reduces irregular migration to our southern border, improves supply chain issues that contribute to inflation, and protects our country’s food supply. We issued more student visas in fiscal year 2022 than any year since fiscal year 2016. In the 2021-2022 academic year, international students contributed more than $32 billion to the American economy. In fiscal year 2022, we issued one hundred and forty-five percent (145%) more employment-based immigrant visas requested by most healthcare workers compared to fiscal year 2019. We have nearly matched pre-pandemic processing rates for airline and shipping crew. which are essential to maintaining global supply chains. We process more visas with fewer consular officers. At the end of fiscal year 2022, we were already processing ninety-four percent (94%) of the nonimmigrant visas we processed in fiscal year 2019, and one hundred and thirty percent (130%) immigrant visas compared to FY2019 monthly processing averages. We continue to add consular staff overseas, but in the meantime we have put in place efficiency measures that allow us to do more work with fewer resources, while protecting national security. We work as a global team. We used innovative technology solutions to electronically redistribute nonimmigrant visa workloads from overseas posts with high wait times for appointments to other posts with additional capacity. Every day, for example, U.S. consular officials in different parts of the world remotely process thousands of nonimmigrant visa applications for applicants from countries with long interview wait times and who do not require maintenance. This has allowed our consular officers in these countries to focus on new visa applicants and other visa applicants who require an interview. We offer greater transparency to visa applicants. To promote greater transparency and improve customer service, we’ve added new tools to travel.state.gov, so the public can view and compare wait times at embassies and consulates for visa interviews. -immigrant and maintenance waiver applications.

These achievements are just the beginning of a new approach to our work. The dedicated staff of the Department of State will continue these and other efforts to meet the unprecedented demand, so that the American people and the American economy will benefit from keeping our doors open to legal visitors.

