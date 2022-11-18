Berkeley joins boycott of Harvard and Yale law school rankings US News





November 17 (Reuters) – The University of California, Berkeley School of Law joined Yale and Harvard law schools on Thursday in dropping US News & World Report’s influential law school rankings.

Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky said in a message to students that the ranking penalizes schools whose graduates pursue public service careers and higher degrees, while rewarding expenses that drive up tuition.

“Now is the time for law schools to express to US News that they have created undesirable incentives for legal education,” Chemerinsky wrote.

Berkeley, ranked No. 9 in the law school rankings, made the announcement a day after Yale and Harvard, ranked No. 1 and No. 4, said they would stop participating.

US News did not respond Thursday as to whether or how it will rank withdrawing law schools. Its CEO, Eric Gertler, said in a statement Wednesday that the magazine would continue its “journalistic mission to ensure that students can rely on the best and most accurate information” to evaluate schools.

The ranking measures law schools based on reputation surveys, student grades and Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) scores, as well as bar pass and employment rates, among other factors. Graduating from a top-tier school opens doors to high-paying associate jobs at major law firms, judicial internships, and other in-demand positions.

Stanford Law School and Carey Law School at the University of Pennsylvania – currently ranked No. 2 and 6 by US News – said Wednesday they are considering their own future plans.

“I think every school looks at it at a minimum,” Mike Spivey, a law school admissions consultant, said of the growing boycott.

Yale Law Dean Heather Gerken and Harvard Law Dean John Manning said Wednesday that US News’ ranking methodology goes against their schools’ commitments to diversity and affordability by prompting schools to award financial aid to applicants with high LSAT scores and undergraduate grades rather than those most in need.

Law schools will have to make decisions about their participation fairly quickly. US News surveys are traditionally sent to law schools in late November and are due back in mid-December.

Reporting by Karen Sloan Editing by David Bario and Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Karen Sloane

Thomson Reuters

Karen Sloan reports on law firms, law schools and legal affairs. Contact her at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/berkeley-joins-harvard-yale-boycott-us-news-law-school-rankings-2022-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos