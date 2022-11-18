US corrects Russia update on Brittney Griner talks





A potentially promising Russian statement about negotiations to bring Brittney Griner home was quickly dismissed by the US State Department on Friday.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, was quoted by Russian media earlier today as saying there was new “activity” in the talks that could see convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is currently serving 25 years in a US prison, returned to Russia.

“We haven’t found common ground yet, but, without a doubt, Viktor Bout is among the talking points and we obviously hope for a positive outcome,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying. “The Americans are showing some activity and we are working on it through the appropriate channels.”

But a State Department spokesman countered that Russia had still not seriously engaged in the negotiations, despite what Ryabkov said.

“We will not comment on the details of the proposals except to say that we have made a substantial offer which the Russian Federation has yet to negotiate in good faith,” the statement said. “The U.S. government has continued to follow up on this offer and to pursue other possible avenues with the Russian government. The failure of the Russian government to seriously negotiate these issues in the established channel, or any other channel for that matter, goes against his public statements.”

U.S. officials had said they hoped their Russian counterparts would engage in good faith after the Nov. 8 midterm elections, but Friday’s statement made it clear that such a change had not happened. at least in the eyes of the US government.

Sources close to Griner said Friday that her family remains “optimistic” and confident that the Biden administration is doing everything possible to bring her home. But they also try not to overreact to the ups and downs of a process that they know could last months or years.

Friday’s official statements came after Griner was recently transferred to a Russian penal colony, a decision confirmed by his lawyers but still not officially recognized by the Russian government. Griner’s lawyers met with her in person on Monday, but US Embassy officials have not yet been able to visit her at the IK-2 women’s prison about two hours from Moscow.

“While we are happy that his legal team was able to visit him, the fact is that the Russian Federation has still not provided official notification of such a decision,” a spokesperson for the department said. State in a press release. “We continue to call on Russia to meet its legal obligations to provide the United States with prompt consular access to Ms. Griner so that we can provide essential consular assistance throughout her detention. This is difficult to do when we we have not been informed where she is.”

One of Griner’s lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, recently said that Russian authorities usually notify families and lawyers of a prisoner’s whereabouts by mail, which can take around two weeks under normal circumstances.

Griner has yet to be in touch with her family, a source said, and likely won’t be able to until she goes through a standard “quarantine” period in her new location.

