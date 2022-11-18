Law Schools Are Dropping US News Rankings Like It’s A Crypto Exchange





It’s been two days since Yale publicly dropped the US News and World Report law school rankings and schools are rushing to jump on the bandwagon. Harvard joined the exodus later the same day and since then Berkeley and Georgetown have joined us. At this time next week, it’s hard to imagine any of the T14s will still want their name tied to the leaderboard. It’s like having a blue tick in a post-Elon world: at some point, you don’t want to be stigmatized by people who think you paid that $8 goober.

Georgetown’s statement echoes concerns raised by other schools:

Since our founding, public service has been at the heart of Georgetown Law’s mission. We have strived to live by the Jesuit motto of “People for Others” – to train committed lawyers, jurists and citizens to fight for justice and protect the rights of the most vulnerable among us. While pursuing these goals, we have also been dedicated to providing the resources necessary for the most promising students to attend law school, regardless of their means.

For decades, US News & World Report rankings have used a rating system that reflects a different set of priorities. More importantly, the US News grading system discourages schools from devoting resources to helping students pursue careers in the public interest, and it discourages schools from devoting resources to helping students of limited means undertake a legal training.

“For decades,” these schools couldn’t care less about the grading system. Now they claim the rankings penalize schools for helping students spark public interest, which sounds… suspicious. It’s not like US News publishes public service jobs — they matter to the USNWR as much as any other lawful job. What bothers the schools is that the USNWR does not count school-funded public benefit jobs. Which he shouldn’t! If schools could put students on the payroll for employment stats, schools would pay out immediately to achieve 100% employment, then drop the graduate as soon as the 10-year qualifying period ends. month. Community service is always a good thing, but it’s not a particularly robust long-term strategy.

If schools want to provide more graduates with the opportunity to take low-paying work, all they have to do is reduce tuition fees. This will definitely help the school in the Above the Law ranking!

We sued them despite being discouraged by US News law school rankings. Grading formulas that over-emphasize GPA/LSAT scores, that refuse to credit public interest attorneys who are subsidized by school-sponsored scholarships as fully employed, that treat financial aid based on needs as a disadvantaged use of resources and penalizing schools that admit students who must borrow to fund their legal education do not reward quality education and advance the high ideals of our profession.

Debt is a tricky factor because admitting a wealthy group of people can play into this and improve the school’s appearance despite the high costs. That said, the ranking penalizes schools for forcing students into debt, because forcing people into debt is generally not good and prospective students need to consider how much the school expects to take. pay them. Using target price tuition is probably a better figure, but it’s also not perfect because it can’t capture where schools are using resources to cut costs for a range of students.

But… the average debt and the percentage of graduates in debt add up to a total of 5% of the rankings, so let’s not exaggerate the importance of this.

The most compelling argument for schools is that rankings encourage higher tuition costs by considering per-student spending and create perverse incentives by weighting GPA/LSAT entries rather than career exits. Alas, that doesn’t seem as noble as claiming that law schools are about to solve the access to justice problem if it weren’t for those kids meddling in US News.

But it is perhaps nobler than the schools say. As Elie Mystal, a former Above the Law colleague and FedSoc hater list member, notes, these measures could create law schools for a post-Affirmative world:

Without “race-conscious” admissions, schools will have to do a better job of not only providing opportunities for low-income students, but also providing the kind of career outcomes those students want. This means more financial aid, more post-graduate debt forgiveness programs, more public benefit scholarships, and less concern about the standardized testing abilities of incoming students willing to take advantage of these programs. All of these things would lower a school’s ranking in the eyes of US News. Yale and Harvard are preparing to compete in a post-affirmative action world by providing the kinds of assistance and opportunities that will inspire the widest range of students to apply to their schools in large numbers.

Maybe. I would like to think that law schools have already taken all of these steps in the age of race-conscious admissions and managed to stay at the top of the rankings all the time anyway. But if they haven’t, that’s a good reason to slip away from the rankings right now.

Either way, the USNWR ranking dominance is over.

Is the “US News” classification system finally starting to fall apart? [The Nation]

Earlier: Yale Law School Drops From US News Rankings Like Michael Jordan Skipping Slam DunkATL Top 50 Law Schools 2022 Contest

Joe Patrice is an editor at Above the Law and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. Feel free to email tips, questions or comments. Follow him on Twitter if you’re interested in law, politics, and a healthy dose of college sports news. Joe is also Managing Director at RPN Executive Search.

