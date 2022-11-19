UK Weather: Dozens of Flood Warnings Issued as Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Strike UK | british news





The UK faces unseasonably mild weather followed by high winds, heavy rains, flooding and snow.

A Yellow Weather Warning is in effect across East Scotland and North East England until 6pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, an amber rain warning has been issued for northeast Scotland from early hours until 3pm.

Additionally, 11 flood warnings and 88 flood warnings have been issued in the UK.

Image: Cars are stranded in floodwaters on the River Adur near Shermanbury, West Sussex.

On Friday morning, all schools in Brechin, Montrose and Kirriemuir were closed due to localized flooding as well as more than a dozen others.

The westbound lanes of the M9 are closed at the J2 due to flooding and in Fife the A92 is closed between Parbroath Crossroads and Melville Lodges due to flooding.

Five severe flood warnings have also been issued in Scotland for Kintore, Kemnay, Inverurie, Ballater and Aberdeen (Dee).

A severe flood warning means “extensive flooding to property and businesses is expected,” and some roads will become “impassable.”

Local residents urged them to stay away from the flood waters and “not to take unnecessary risks”.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan of the Korea Meteorological Administration said more than 100 millimeters of rain could fall in the area under the yellow alert.

“With this kind of precipitation, some flooding is expected,” he said.

Morgan said coastal areas will also be hit by strong winds.

“We have very strong onshore winds and very big waves,” he added.

“There may be some disruptions to transportation, including ferries and the road network.”

Yellow warning areas could also see some flooding, he added.

Image: People walk in the rain at Seaham, Durham County. Image: A van is stranded in floodwaters on the River Adur near Shermanbury in West Sussex. Image: A driver drives along a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire.

Temperatures hover between 9C and 11C, more common at this time of year.

Mr Morgan said the weather over the weekend would be “fairly sunny” with the possibility of snow.

“It’s still sunny for the weekend,” he said.

“We can see the first snowflakes of autumn in the highlands and in the Scottish hills and in the Pennines.”

“There is more uncertainty than usual after Sunday,” Morgan said.

“It’s probably quite unstable. It can rain occasionally and be very windy.”

