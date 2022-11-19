The United States and Russia will meet in Egypt to discuss a key nuclear arms control deal later this month





US and Russian officials will meet in Egypt from November 29 to December 6 to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement.

The meetings on the New START treaty, the only remaining agreement to regulate the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals, come in the wake of Moscow’s nuclear saber swipes at Ukraine and following complications with inspections related to the treaty.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday confirmed the dates and venue for the meeting to discuss the New START agreement.

A US State Department spokesperson did not confirm details, but said it had scheduled a Bilateral Advisory Commission (BCC) meeting with Russia to discuss the implementation of the New START treaty.

As we have for the duration of the treaty, the United States will approach the BCC in a constructive and professional manner without publicly discussing further details, a spokesperson said. The US objective for the BCC, as it has always been, is to ensure full implementation of the treaty, including its verification regime.

We are planning and preparing for a productive BCC, they said.

The treaty was last extended in early 2021 for five years. Under the treaty, Washington and Moscow conduct inspections of each other’s weapons sites. However, inspections had been halted since 2020 due to the pandemic, and complications arose when the United States attempted to resume inspections earlier this year.

Biden administration officials see it as a positive development that New START talks will take place later this month, although they do not expect the talks to result in an immediate resumption of inspections on place, said an administration official.

Administration officials said the willingness to discuss the arms control deal, even as Russia wages its war in Ukraine, demonstrates Moscow’s commitment to diplomacy.

We believe deeply, around the world, in the power of transformation and the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing last week. . With regard to Russia, of course, we have clear eyes, we were realistic about what the dialogue between the United States and Russia can both what it can entail and what it can accomplish . We have focused on reducing risk in these conversations, but we have been very intentional to ensure that the capacity of our two countries to get messages across and to dialogue does not atrophy.

