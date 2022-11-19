



The Bank of England raised interest rates from 2.25% to 3.0% on 3 November. The 0.75 percentage point increase is the eighth increase since December 2021, when bank rates were just 0.1%. Bank rates are at their highest level since November 2008.

Volatility and Uncertainty

Mortgage costs were already rising due to huge volatility and market uncertainty following recent political turmoil and rising bank rates. Major lenders including NatWest, Barclays, Halifax and Virgin Money all closed the deal and put it back on the market at a higher price.

Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister has helped stabilize the market, and the average cost of a fixed-rate mortgage is coming down slightly from its peak.

According to data provider Moneyfacts.co.uk, the average cost of 2-year and 5-year fixed rate transactions today across all deposit levels is 6.22% and 6.03%, respectively. This compares to 6.65% and 6.51% on October 20, when interest rates gradually declined. However, the last time mortgage costs were at these levels was in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

The average number of available mortgage transactions is 3,428. Although the September mini-budget fell to around 2,560, the figure, which still compares to the 5,300 recorded by Moneyfax in December 2021, before interest rates rose, continued to rise again after the September mini-budget drop.

As mortgage rates change rapidly, it’s important to remain calm and objective. It remains to be seen if the political landscape will stabilize and tomorrow’s fall statement will bring more stability. If so, it could ease the pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to hike interest rates.

The next decision of the banks’ Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is on December 15th.

interest rates and mortgages

So what does rising interest rates on mortgage costs mean so far?

The roughly 2 million homeowners who trade variable rates like the base rate tracker will see their monthly payments increase almost immediately after the recent bank rate hike to 3.0%. For example, if the tracer rate goes from 3.5% to 4.25%, it will cost you about 80 extra per month on a 200,000 loan.

A person with a 250,000 mortgage over 25 years at a Moneyfacts average 2-year fixed rate of 6.46% will see their monthly payment increase from 1,520 to 1,643, which is 123 (assuming the full rate increase has been passed through).

Remortgager and its first-time buyers will already face much higher mortgage costs when sourcing the deal as described above with the new fixed rate cost taking into account recent price increases.

You can use our mortgage calculator to calculate the monthly cost of a mortgage for different interest rates.

house price and stamp duty

According to Rightmove, as well as more expensive mortgages, people looking to buy or move into a home are struggling to ask for a price 7.2% higher than they were 12 months ago. According to the latest Home Price Index, the average cost of a property that goes on the market in November is $366,999.

But it also reported further signs of a slowdown in the market, with quotes down 1.1% and the annual inflation rate slowing from 7.8% compared to the previous month.

The stamp duty cut announced in September’s ill-fated mini-budget raises the exemption range from 125,000 to 250,000 for real estate purchases, making even one-third (33%) of all homes listed on Rightmove now tax-free. A U-turn on other tax cuts announced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss, but will remain in place.

Why are interest rates rising?

Banks’ MPCs use rate hikes as a means to cool the economy and tame rising inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) inflation measure rose by 11.1% in the 12 months to October, compared to the government’s target of 2%.

If inflation continues to rise, some forecasters are suggesting that bank rates could reach 6% by next year.

One of the main long-term drivers of rising inflation is the cost of energy. The government intervened by replacing the energy price cap, which soars above 3,500 per year from 1 October, with a cheaper energy price guarantee (EPG).

The EPG limits energy costs to $2,500 per year on your typical household bill.

However, while the plan was originally intended to run for two years, Superintendent Jeremy Hunt confirmed it would end in April 2023.

An additional 400 automatic discount will be applied to the electricity bill for all households from October 2022 to March 2023.

What mortgage deals are available?

With upward mobile banking and inflation rates, tracking mortgage costs is becoming increasingly difficult, especially as interest rates change and transactions are withdrawn daily.

One simple way is to use the mortgage tables provided by Trussle, an online mortgage broker.

You should enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are available at current rates for the type of mortgage you are seeking. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance a home purchase or to refinance an existing property. Enter the required property value and mortgage amount. This automatically creates a percentage known as ‘loan to value’. The lower the loan value, the cheaper the available mortgage rates. If you are looking for a buy-to-let or interest-only mortgage (you need a repayment strategy for these transactions) or a mortgage, check the relevant box. Filter your search by the type of mortgage you want last, such as 2-year or 5-year fixed or tracker, to fund your shared ownership property. The filter is set to 25 years for the entire mortgage term, but you can change this if needed.

Below is a real-time table of mortgage deals available today.

What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest rates usually come with a fee. You can choose to pay it upfront or add it to your loan. Sort the results by ‘Initial period cost’ (in the ‘Sort by’ dropdown) to account for fee costs.

Alternatively, you can order results with an initial interest rate, lowest fee, or monthly payment. This is also possible with the lender’s ‘subsequent’ interest rate, where the transaction is reversed at the end of the term.

The cheapest ones are reserved for larger deposit amounts, usually 60% or more of the property’s value. And in all cases, you’ll need sufficient income and a clean credit history to get your mortgage approved.

If you want to see what your monthly mortgage payments would look like in different scenarios while your household bills overlap, Mortgage Calculator crunches the numbers.

When can I start refinancing?

Mortgage offers, once issued, tend to be valid for six months. If you’re looking to refinance your current home, this means you can lock in today’s interest rate for free, with no strings attached.

