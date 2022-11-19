It costs the United States peanuts to defeat Russia





Former President Trump and others in the United States, including some Democrats and Republicans, have criticized the United States’ continued support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. They called for the reduction, if not an end, of military and financial support to Ukraine. They downplay the risk from Russia and argue that the money should be spent in the country.

Yet from many perspectives, viewed from a value-for-money perspective, US and Western support for Ukraine is an incredibly worthwhile investment.

In total, the Biden administration has received congressional approval for $40 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2022 and has requested an additional $37.7 billion for 2022. More than half of that aid has been assigned to defence.

These sums seem insignificant when compared to a total US defense budget of $715 billion for 2022. Aid represents 5.6% of total US defense spending. But Russia is a primary adversary of the United States, a top rival not too far behind China, its number one strategic challenger. In cold geopolitical terms, this war presents the United States with an excellent opportunity to erode and degrade Russia’s conventional defense capability, with no boots on the ground and little risk to American life.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already killed or wounded more than 100,000 Russian soldiers, half of their original combat strength; there were nearly 8,000 confirmed losses of armored vehicles, including thousands of tanks, thousands of APCs, artillery pieces, hundreds of fixed and rotary wing aircraft and numerous warships. US spending 5.6% of its defense budget to destroy nearly half of Russia’s conventional military capability seems like an absolutely incredible investment. If we divide the US defense budget by the threats it faces, Russia might be on the order of $100 billion to $150 billion in spending per threat. So spending just $40 billion a year erodes a threat value of $100 billion to $150 billion, a two to three times return.

The US military might reasonably wish that Russia would continue to deploy military forces for Ukraine to destroy.

Meanwhile, replacing the destroyed hardware and following the new arms race he has now started with the West will surely end up ruining the Russian economy; especially an economy under aggressive Western sanctions. How can Russia hope to win an arms race when the West’s combined GDP is $40 trillion and its defense spending of 2% of GDP totals well over $1 trillion? dollars when the disproportionate contribution of the United States to defense is taken into account? Russia’s total GDP is only $1.8 trillion. Vladimir Putin will have to divert spending from consumption to defense, risking medium-term social and political unrest, and a real and soon-to-be-present danger to his regime. Imagine how much Western military aid will be if it ultimately brings about positive regime change in Russia.

Second, the war served to destroy the myth that Russian military technology is somehow comparable to that of the United States and the West. Remember that Ukraine only uses upgraded second-generation American technology, but consistently defeats anything the Russian military can deploy. Wars are showcases for defense industrialists; any sane buyer will want the technology made by the winner. Putin’s misjudgment has only provided a fantastic marketing opportunity for his Western competitors.

Also note that the war is also pushing NATO partners to rapidly increase spending to the 2% of GDP target and above. Given the US technological advantage in defense equipment, a significant portion of this additional military spending will be on US equipment.

The Ukrainians are also showing remarkable innovation in their own defense, improving the performance of equipment in battlefield conditions, which again brings technological advantages to the American defense sector.

Third, the revelation that the Russian defense industry is something of a Potemkin village also generates other strategic and diplomatic victories for the United States. Countries eager to secure defense capability to deal with their own threats believe that Turkey, India, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia could have opted for cheaper Russian defense offers and value. However, with the quality/capability of this gear now in question due to poor battlefield performance, they will likely be in contention for a better US kit. But this will require improved diplomatic relations. This is currently evident in improving US-Pakistan relations, with Pakistan getting upgrade kits for its F-16s.

Fourth, helping Ukraine beat Russia surely also sends a strong signal to China that the United States and its allies are strong and determined when challenged on issues of fundamental importance. This may raise questions in the minds of Xi Jinping and People’s Liberation Army generals about their ability to win a conflict against countries armed with US/Western military technology, for example in Taiwan. Certainly Russia’s difficulty in winning the war in Ukraine will cause doubts in China about the wisdom and perhaps the viability of efforts to conquer Taiwan.

Fifthly, the war in Ukraine encourages and accelerates the energy transition in Europe, but also the diversification of Europe away from Russian energy. Europe is desperately trying to source alternative energy, and American liquefied natural gas (LNG) is proving to be the obvious beneficiary.

In conclusion, on so many levels, continued US support for Ukraine is a no-brainer from a value-for-money perspective. Ukraine is not Vietnam or Afghanistan for the United States, but it is exactly that for Russia. A Russia continually mired in a war it cannot win is a huge strategic victory for the United States.

Why would anyone object to it?

Timothy Ash is Senior Emerging Markets Sovereign Strategist at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. He is an associate researcher at Chatham House on their Russia and Eurasia program.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

