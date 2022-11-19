IFS economist says ‘own goals’ like Brexit and Truss mini-budget have hurt UK economy political news





Brexit, investment cuts and Liz Truss’s microbudget are among the “own goals” that have led to the UK’s dire fiscal crisis, according to its chief economist.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), spoke of the situation he believes warrants yesterday’s autumn statement that more than half of all households in the UK will be worse off.

“Let’s start with the investment spending cuts announced by the last Labor government and continued by George Osborne,” he said.

“Suddenly cut spending on education, especially on jobs and further education, and also spend on schools during that period.”

“Clearly, Brexit was an economic goal in itself,” Johnson added.

“There may be other reasons for Brexit, but economically speaking it has indeed been very bad news and will continue to be bad news. The single market,” he said.

Mr. Johnson also pointed to Ms Truss’ tax cut mini-budget. This caused an estimated £30bn worth of damage as it sent markets into free fall, the value of the pound plummeted, mortgage rates soared and forced the Bank of England to intervene to suspend pensions. bankruptcy.

“Obviously a few months of a small budget didn’t help. In fact, it was another big own goal,” he said.

While most of the short-lived Truss administration’s policies have now been reversed, Johnson said the political instability in recent months is also not good for the economy.

“There have been three prime ministers and four prime ministers in a few months.

“And flipping policies here and there, being uncertain about trade relations with the rest of Europe, and corporate taxes going up and down are not good for growth.”

The prime minister issued a much-anticipated fall statement to parliament on Thursday, full of covert taxes and a £55 billion government spending curb to plug a black hole in public finances.

He blamed the Russian invasion of Ukraine for “the global energy crisis, the global inflation crisis, the global economic crisis” and said “we have faced bigger challenges before”.

But Labor blamed “12 weeks of conservative chaos” and “12 years of conservative economic failure” for the bleak outlook.

The Office for Independent Budget Responsibility (OBR) has warned that UK household disposable income could fall by 7.1 per cent over the next two years.

Mr Johnson said the outbreak would “hit everyone” and added that “central England would be quite shocked”.

“In fact, we have become much poorer. We are on a long, difficult and unpleasant journey, a journey that may have been even tougher because of a series of economic goals of its own,” he said.

Following Mr Hunt’s announcement, Britain’s tax burden will now be at its highest level since World War II, and there are stern warnings about rising bills and rising unemployment as the recession continues. In 2023, it will still shrink by 1.4%.

The prime minister earlier told Sky News that while it was “a difficult time for everyone”, tax hikes and spending cuts were needed to bring the economy “even.”

“The next two years will be a challenge,” he said.

“But I think people are making the tough decisions and want a government that has a plan to keep inflation down and prevent huge spikes in energy costs and interstate store costs, while at the same time taking steps to overcome this difficult time.”

