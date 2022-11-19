Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to Twitter’s turmoil





Twitter employees who depend on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, left to the whims of its billionaire new owner, knowing that if they quit they may have to leave the United States.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave the remaining staff an ultimatum to commit to work hard or leave. But some employees who would like to leave the company feel they can’t because it may leave them with no choice but to leave the United States, several former Twitter employees have told CNN. .

Tech companies in the United States, including Twitter, have relied on an employment-based visa, known as H-1B, to bring skilled foreign workers into the country. The program allows American companies to employ foreign workers in highly skilled professions such as architecture, engineering, mathematics, among other fields.

In fiscal year 2022, Twitter had nearly 300 people authorized to work on H-1B visas, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. It is unclear how many chose to stay.

Facebook, another company facing massive layoffs, had more than 1,300 people cleared to work on H-1B visas, the data showed.

Employees on temporary visas, like H-1B or other work visas, are particularly vulnerable to layoffs on Twitter and in the tech industry. Some staffers who had employment-based visas and were previously fired by Musk found themselves in trouble.

Firing people who are on an H-1B in a major economic downturn doesn’t just put them out of work, it’s like ruining their lives, a former employee told CNN, adding that some people who accepted Musks’ ultimatum had accepted it. of self-preservation.

Fiona McEntee, a Chicago-based immigration attorney, represents immigrants with H-1B visas and are among recent tech layoffs.

While McEntee pointed out that everyone’s situation is unique, one of the main challenges faced by employees on H-1B visas is that they have a limited window of time to find a new employer, adjust to another visa or leave the United States. The 60-day grace period generally begins from the last day of employment.

It’s a short period of time to align these things. McEntee said, noting that filing for a visa transfer, for example, can take time. The McEntees company has received several calls from people affected by the layoffs who are worried about next steps.

A layoff is hard enough for people to start with, but when you’re faced with having to leave what has been your home for a significant time, it adds a whole layer of trauma to that, she told CNN.

A former Twitter employee described the challenges faced by a former colleague who is in the United States with his family on an employment-based visa and now faces the prospect of having to leave.

Because of this, some Twitter staffers who have H-1B visas are staying despite wanting to leave the company, a former employee told CNN, adding that they fear being forced into a flooded job market. where they might not be able to find a job and before being expelled from the country.

The US Department of Homeland Security issues 65,000 H-1B visas per year, as mandated by Congress, in addition to another 20,000 for those with a master’s or doctoral degree from a US university. The visa can be granted for a maximum period of six years.

These are people who didn’t necessarily arrive last year or the year before, or even when they were approved, said David Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute. Bier noted that some people may have worked for Twitter on another visa before being hired on an H-1B.

Many of those people will be in this country for more than a decade, Bier said.

A former Twitter employee highlighted the importance of visa holders and their contribution to US innovation and technology leadership.

For businesses to turn their backs on them now is particularly callous and destructive and undermines the trust that talented people around the world have in America’s hope and its opportunities, they added.

