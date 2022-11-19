



The drama of British politics in recent months may overshadow what is more important to Britain in the long run than Downing Street’s revolving doors. Relations between Britain and the rest of Europe are slowly and quietly changing.

It’s too soon to talk about a turning point, but at least 2022 will be seen by Brits and other Europeans as a post-Brexit referendum post-Brexit referendum on the relationship between the UK and the EU, and bilateral relations between the UK and many EU countries. Things may not be getting better, but at least they have stopped getting worse for now. In the sad world of UK-EU relations, this is progress.

The main reason for these changes is the threat to European security. Putin’s unjustified and murderous attack on Ukraine has made the central story surrounding Brexit untenable. By the start of the war, successive Conservative governments were fit to argue that Brexit was more than just leaving the European Union for domestic and party political reasons. Obviously, the will of the people is not to leave the EU, but it has absolutely nothing to do with it. Only then could Britain, with its unique and unique history and identity, fulfill its global destiny, always remembering that Europe is not a relevant part of the world and certainly not a place with which Britain feels naturally connected.

Hard-line Brexitists within the Conservative Party have been zealously helped to spin this narrative by right-wing sections of the British media, resulting in poisoning not only the EU, but all topics related to Europe, in British political discourse. An example is the ongoing debate over the European Court of Human Rights, which, while not an EU body, is still framed by cabinet members as an intolerable European encroachment on British sovereignty.

The Labor opposition either avoided the topic of Brexit entirely for fear of being accused of being a bitter remnant that did not respect democracy, or timidly suggested that it would make Brexit work, unlike the Conservatives. Details on how precisely that can be achieved. The result is a Brexit-shaped elephant on the forum of British politics.

The idea that Brexit has completely turned Britain’s back on continental Europe has always been more rhetorical bluff than the reality of British foreign and security policy, but there are still many pundits and politicians who have embraced the story. Among them were many of continental Europe’s policy-making elites who had abandoned Britain as a trusted or even interested partner.

When the UK government publishes its consolidated review in 2021, the continent’s bureaucrats, think tanks and journalists are much more interested in the way cabinet ministers are publishing the report publicly as a manifesto for an Indo-Pacific leaning global UK. tilted. Its text clearly states that Britain remains primarily a Euro-Atlantic power. The British and European Brexit narratives headed in opposite directions have turned into self-fulfilling prophecies.

Then things changed dramatically when war broke out on the continent in February and Britain stepped up military support for Ukraine in a way that shamed some EU member states, including Germany and France. War and the resulting energy crisis have made it clear that you cannot escape geography. The UK can leave the EU, but not Europe. Other Europeans who care about their own security and the future of democracy and self-determination on this continent will not want them to either.

British and European politicians and bureaucrats now meet much more often than they did a few years ago as part of a coordinated Western response to Putin’s aggression. After the combined mayhem of Brexit and Covid impacts personal interactions between Britons and other Europeans, this is crucial as it contributes to the rebuilding of much-needed trust and connection.

Acknowledging the degree of normalization of interaction between Britain and continental Europe that has been achieved does not mean that we pretend that we are not far from the constructive and cooperative relations that our common interests and principles require. Improvements are unstable and will be inherently limited as long as the UK remains outside the EU.

After years of disappointing Brexit negotiations and the UK government’s back-to-back bash on Europe, trust between politicians and officials on both sides has completely collapsed. Repairs take longer than a few months. Unresolved disputes over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol remain open wounds in relations, and even if the mood music surrounding the negotiations is improving, a mutually satisfactory solution should never be taken for granted. The new Rishi Sunak government’s decision to leave the threat of unilateral legislation on the table if no agreement is reached does little to rebuild trust and respect.

Improving Britain’s position on the European continent is only possible until Britain finds stable and constructive ways to interact with the EU as a whole, rather than with individual countries or groups.

Dealing with the realities of Europe at this extremely dangerous moment in the continent’s history means that the EU remains the most important way for the 27 countries to engage with each other, resolve differences, organize trade and economy, and coordinate support for Ukraine. means to acknowledge.

Together with NATO, the EU is the most important international organization in the struggle to counter the Putin-Russian threat. The fact that Ukraine and the West Balkan countries are eager to join proves that while you can hate the EU, its relevance cannot be denied.

It is in the common interest of British and Europeans to work together and listen to each other in the face of great common challenges. But there is no escaping the fact that as long as Britain remains a third country under the terms required by the Withdrawal Agreement, that relationship will remain in the shadows of the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/commentisfree/2022/nov/18/uk-eu-mend-broken-relationship-brexit-neighbours

