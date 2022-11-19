Brexit: Jeremy Hunt acknowledges UK-EU trade barriers but rejects single market re-entry.





Britain’s finance minister has said he acknowledges that Brexit has brought trade barriers with the European Union, but rejected calls for the UK to rejoin the single market, arguing that most obstacles can be removed over time. .

Jeremy Hunt’s remarks come amid growing calls from the business world for the UK to re-enter European markets that enable free trade through common rules and standards.

Many importers and exporters complain that post-Brexit bureaucracy and costs have severely hampered them, and numerous studies have shown that the economy has suffered.

“Free trade with our neighbors and countries around the world is very beneficial to growth,” Hunt said in a speech the morning after he laid out an austerity budget plan to tackle Britain’s fiscal crisis, but without rejoining the EU’s trade mechanism. claimed it could happen. .

“I am sure that over the next few years we will see that we can remove most of the trade barriers that exist between us and the EU outside of a single market. It should be a huge success,” the finance minister told BBC Radio.

“I don’t think that’s the right way to stimulate growth, because that would be the opposite of what people voted for when they supported Brexit to control our borders. Members of a single market want people to move freely. So I think we can find other ways beyond compensating for these advantages,” he argued, claiming that the UK’s innovations have provided “huge potential for growth”.

Jeremy Hunt’s budget said the same day that the government’s official forecasting body, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), said in an updated economic outlook: “The latest evidence suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade.”

His acknowledgment of the numerous hurdles is that Boris Johnson’s newly signed post-Brexit trade agreement as Prime Minister in 2020 will have “no non-tariff barriers to trade” and that “if our companies and our exporters do more business with our European friends” will do.”

But despite growing calls for Britain to rejoin the single market, the main opposition Labor Party is also against it.

“There is a lot we can do to straighten out the mess the government has created with the Brexit deal,” said Treasurer Rachel Reeves.

“For example, our agricultural industry needs veterinary contracts to make it easier to trade, and doing so will also reduce some of the backlogs at the border. However, services are our biggest export, yet we are not familiar with our cultural industry. is a huge force in the UK, but our touring artists have to go through a lot of red tape to tour Europe,” she told the BBC.

Jeremy Hunt said it would take time to achieve the government’s goal of reducing net migration and improving domestic skills without harming the economy. He also had calls from major corporations and the main employers body, the CBI, that strict post-Brexit immigration rules should be relaxed to address the labor shortage.

“We are trying to come up with a long-term solution, but we recognize that relocation will be necessary in the coming years and that it will be very important to the economy,” Hunt said.

