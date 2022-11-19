Is America’s news ranking system finally starting to fall apart?





This week, Yale Law School and Harvard Law School announced that their schools will no longer participate in US News and World Report’s annual ranking of top law schools. In a statement, Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken said the ranking was deeply flawed and a downright impediment to progress. This is not a simple dispute that will only affect elite institutions in an endless game of one-upmanship. Decoupling legal education from American news is a necessary (if not sufficient) step to making legal education more democratic, more accessible to low-income students, and, over time, more diverse.

US News rankings are influential and problematic. The metrics used by US News can only be obtained through self-reported data from schools. By pulling out, Yale and Harvard will deprive US News of the data it needs to boil its rankings.

The Yale and Harvard decisions only affect law schools. As of this writing, colleges, along with other graduate schools at universities, will still participate and provide data to US News. But the law school ranking is the most important ranking provided by US News. It’s because of how these rankings affect student and employer decisions in the legal field. Frankly, you just don’t see high school students choosing between colleges as different as Northwestern, Georgetown, and UCLA based on where those schools end up on the magazine list. But you see potential law students making life-changing decisions based on law school rankings. Whether one wants to live in Los Angeles or Chicago should be an easy choice, but, because Northwestern is ranked 13 while UCLA is ranked 15, we regularly see college students brave whatever the snow lake effect is. supposedly only to move up two spots in the US News rankings. Over the course of my career, I have come across countless law students who said that ranking was the most important factor in their decision of where to go to law school. It’s on top of other concerns that should matter to young people, such as cost, community, and where they want to practice law.

The primacy of the US News ranking therefore has a ripple effect on the law schools themselves, which must compete to move up the list using US News’ own terms. That’s bad, because US Newss methodology generally focuses on inputs, what kinds of students the school enrolls, rather than outputs, what kind of lawyers the school graduates. US News cares about things like the school’s GPA, LSAT score, and selectivity (percentage of students who apply and are accepted). As you might expect, this means that law schools tend to accept applicants with the highest GPA and LSAT scores, regardless of how the school thinks a student’s GPA or LSAT scores might be. individual will result in success in their law school. In terms of academic promise, the difference between a 175 on the LSAT and a 172 is almost meaningless, but for US News, that difference can mean a lot.

The other huge problem with the US News ranking system is that it bases 40% of a school’s final grade on the reputation scores of other attorneys. This metric tends to ossify outdated group thinking about which law schools are truly the best. This is one of the reasons that US News’ law school rankings have remained incredibly stable over time. Yale Law School has held the top spot every year since the rankings were introduced in 1990. Indeed, the same 14 law schools have held the top 14 spots (albeit in sometimes varying order) since the rankings inception, except for a few years. when 14th place is on the line. (Full disclosure: When I was editor of Above the Law, I helped create an alternative law school ranking, which focused on publicly available student outcomes. The most recent version of this draft does not rank Yale or Harvard in the top 10.)

Rankings inform decisions about which students to admit not just to top-ranked schools, but to every law school in the country. The rankings basically tell all schools to be more like Yale, because if schools want to climb the rankings, they have to care about what US News is interested in. The difference in the quality of legal education available at, say, Notre Dame (ranked #25 by US News) compared to Indiana University (ranked #43 by US News) is negligible, but good. chance to say that to a student entering both. IU can’t do anything about her reputation score (since, again, her reputation tends to boost her previous ranking on the US News list), so if the school wants to advance, all she can do is to enroll more students with a higher GPA. and LSAT scores.

Pulling out of the rankings, while still being at the top, allows Yale to do things that would hurt it in the rankings, without losing its prized reputation as the best of the best. Dean Gerken said Yale wants to increase its funding for students who take jobs in the public interest after graduation and make the school more accessible to students from low-income backgrounds who want to do professional work. public interest. As Yale law professor Taisu Zhang explained on Elon Musks Twitter: Doing these things while maintaining contributions as US News requires would require morally and logistically unattractive compromises. Current problem

Those trade-offs would likely involve offering more scholarships to students with high LSAT scores who can already afford tuition, essentially paying for top LSAT students to maintain their US News rankings. Harvard Law School Dean John Manning echoed similar concerns. He wrote that US News creates perverse incentives for law schools to award more financial aid to applicants based on their LSAT scores and college GPAs without considering their financial need.

These ranking issues are nothing new, of course, and law school deans have been complaining about them for years. So why are Yale and Harvard pulling out now? In this context, we must turn to the other major change coming to a college or graduate school near you.

The Supreme Court is about to declare the affirmative action unconstitutional. It will order schools to stop using race as an admissions factor. But no matter how drastic the decision and how extensive the Supreme Court bluster, law schools will still want to enroll diverse classes of students, especially schools that consider themselves elite. This is because a diverse learning environment is prima facie a better learning environment; it is also more attractive to the best students in the country. This might be news to the Tucker Carlson crowd, but most smart young people, including most smart young white people, don’t really want to go to a whitewashed school where students are supposed to tan their scrotums.

If Harvard goes as white as a Republican congressional delegation, top students of color just won’t want to go. This will make Harvard even whiter than it already is, and its white students will eventually realize that they are underserved by learning in a mono-racial environment that does not prepare them to serve a diverse clientele.

Without race-conscious admissions, schools will have to do a better job of not only providing opportunities for low-income students, but also providing the kind of professional outcomes those students want. This means more financial aid, more postgraduate debt forgiveness programs, more public benefit scholarships, and less concern about the standardized test-taking abilities of incoming students willing to take advantage of these programs. All of these things would lower the schools ranking in the eyes of US News. Yale and Harvard are preparing to compete in a post-affirmative world by providing the kinds of assistance and opportunities that will inspire the widest range of students to apply to their schools in large numbers. Related article

Over the next few weeks and months, we may see a number of schools follow suit. UC Berkeley has already announced that it will join Harvard and Yale in dropping the US News ranking. Jeff Selbin, a Berkeley law professor and director of the schools’ Policy Advocacy Clinic, has long been a proponent of breaking the US News’ stranglehold on law schools. I asked him to explain what this could mean for the entire legal industry. He said: For too long, law schools have been beholden to editors of for-profit US News magazines posing as legal education experts. Every law school and every law student will benefit if we stop spending our meager resources trying to meet arbitrary criteria contrary to our mission and values. I don’t see how the current US News rankings survive if the top school, of course, many more will follow refuse to be complicit in their pernicious business model.

We could see a cascade of schools dropping out of the rankings, whether or not they intend to change their admissions policies. But I believe, naively perhaps, that most top law schools will modernize their admissions criteria once they are freed from the scrutiny of American news. We’re seeing the first glimpse of what a post-affirmative-action world might look like, and it’s not the white wing’s dream to let test prep tutors dictate who gets into law school. The Supreme Court may not value diversity, but the best law schools do, and you can’t measure that with annual magazine rankings.

