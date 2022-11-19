Northumbria University named ‘University of the Year’ by prestigious UK awards ceremony





Northumbria University has received top honors at the so-called “Oscars of Higher Education”.

The institution was named University of the Year at this year’s Times Higher Education awards and is credited with transforming it into “the UK’s first research-intensive modern university”, as well as playing an important role in both Newcastle and the North. wider to the east.

The jury noted that while 40% of undergraduates under the age of 21 come from diverse participating backgrounds, nearly as many graduates hold highly skilled jobs as all Russell Group universities combined. “The scale of [Northumbrias] The committee said the ambition, the rigor and efficiency it pursues, and its role in transforming lives and supporting the region all make it a worthy winner.

Professor Andy Long, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of the University said: Our ambition is to provide all students of potential and ability with the opportunity to benefit from a Northumbria education. Winning this award demonstrates that the education we provide to our students is enriched through research, but I truly believe what sets us apart is that 40% of these students come from traditionally underengaged backgrounds. I believe that there is. Together with all students, we learn from researchers and scholars, engage in research, and co-create knowledge.”

Prof. Long said that while simply being shortlisted was a “remarkable achievement”, winning was “a true milestone in the university’s history.” University.

The college’s president, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, added: When I was invited to be the chancellor of Northumbria, two things stood out. The first was extraordinary people, the second was the level of ambition. It wasn’t about getting a little better, it was about being the absolute best they could be.

“Winning THE University of the Year award recognizes these qualities for all to see. To be part of an institution whose vision has become a reality is incredible and congratulations to everyone at the University.”

Northumbria University Chairperson Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods said, “I believe this award reflects the fact that Northumbria is unique in a research-intensive modern university sector that has maintained a clear social mobility mission.”

This year, Newcastle University was also nominated for the top prize. It is the first time outside of London that two institutions from the same city have been nominated for the prestigious award. Newcastle City Council President, Councilor Nick Kemp, hailed the award as “an outstanding achievement”.

“This is also a clear sign of the depth of strength we now have at Newcastle for world-leading research and education. We are very proud that both universities have been nominated for this important award.

“They are integral to the success of this city and together they play an important role economically, socially and culturally, helping to make Newcastle a fair and inclusive place to live and raising our profile on the world stage. Congratulations again.”

The award moves Northumbria up 27 places to 23rd in the UK, following last year’s Research Excellence Framework results, which showed Northumbria to have the second largest increase in research strength of any UK university.

