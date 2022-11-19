Russia signals openness to prisoner swap with US | Russo-Ukrainian War





The deputy foreign minister said the doomed Russian arms deal Viktor Bout was among those being discussed in a potential swap.

Russia has signaled it is open to a prisoner swap with the United States, which would see the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, as the Biden administration continues to push for the basketball star’s release imprisoned American ball Brittney Griner.

I want to hope that the prospect [of an exchange] not only remains, but is getting stronger, and that the time will come when we will reach a concrete agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, quoted by the Interfax news agency.

The Americans show a certain external activity. We work professionally through a special channel designed for this purpose, Ryabkov said. Viktor Bout is among those being discussed, and we are certainly counting on a positive outcome.

Once dubbed the Death Dealer, Bout was one of the world’s most wanted men before his 2008 arrest for arms trafficking. He is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in August after Russian authorities said they found vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. [File: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool via AP Photo]

Ryabkov’s remarks on Friday contrast with previous statements from Moscow that warned Washington against any attempt at public diplomacy over the Griners case or any potential prisoner swaps.

Hours earlier, attorneys for Griners confirmed that the Womens National Basketball Association (WNBA) star had been moved to the IK-2 women’s penal colony in the town of Yavas, about 500 km (300 miles) south. -east of Moscow, to serve a nine-year sentence for drug possession.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said they found vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She said the packaging of the cartridges was an honest mistake.

Russian penal colonies are known for their harsh conditions. Prisoners are placed in barracks, not in individual cells, and forced to perform daily labor.

Brittney is doing as well as expected and is trying to stay strong as she adjusts to a new environment, Griners attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boikov said in a statement Thursday.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist’s case has drawn international attention, with teammates, friends and loved ones urging US President Joe Biden to do more to secure her release.

Griner is one of two US citizens who Washington says are unjustly imprisoned in Russia. Paul Whelan, a US Navy veteran, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 for espionage.

In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had made a substantial offer to Moscow to free the couple.

