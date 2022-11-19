Motorsport UK Academy Opens Support for 2023 Co-Driver Program





Motorsport UK Academy has opened applications for new entrants to the 2023 Co-Driver programme.

The one-year bespoke program aims to support talented co-drivers with the potential to reach elite-level rallies. Along with delivering skills development sessions on pacenote writing, recording, and service scheduling, we also look at areas around the Co-Driver role that need to be developed, such as media, fitness, and sports psychology.

The Co-Driver’s role is so unique that there are many programs that specifically address their skills, explains Katie Baldwin, Motorsport UK Competitors Pathway Manager. Because we often focus on pacenotes, we work with professional academy coaches to provide development in other areas, all of which connect with supporting the performance of elite athletes.

Led by Nicky Grist and Paul Spooner, the program’s co-drivers are designed to complete their roles and share best practices through one-on-one coaching sessions and online group calls.

There is also the opportunity to gain support from mentor Seb Marshall at team UK level after the Co-Driver strand was new to the academy’s pinnacle program last year.

Former Co-Driver alumni include Ross Whittock and Scott Martin, who are currently competing in the FIA ​​Word Rally Championship.

Applicant Requirements (at the time of application):

18 to 28 years of age Holds a valid Motorsport UK competition license Demonstrates potential to achieve competitive excellence on a regular basis in Junior or National Championships Demonstrates the values ​​and behavior expected of a Motorsport UK Ambassador Demonstrates a high level of commitment and desire to develop and evolve in sport Born in the UK, or at least one parent has or has obtained British nationality, or has been officially and continuously resident in the UK for at least 3 full years immediately prior to the program start date (February 2023).

To apply to the program, please click here to submit your application by January 16, 2023.

If you have any questions about the program, please contact [email protected] More information about the Co-Driver program can be found here.

