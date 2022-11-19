US Attorney General Appoints Special Counsel to Weigh Charges Against Trump | donald trump





Merrick Garland, the United States Attorney General, has appointed a special counsel to determine whether Donald Trump, the former president, should face criminal charges stemming from investigations into his alleged mishandling of national security material and his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. .

The politically explosive move comes just three days after Trump announced he was running for the White House again, despite a disappointing Republican performance in the midterm elections, particularly among candidates backed by the former president.

Based on recent developments, including the announcement by former presidents that he is a candidate for the presidency in the upcoming elections, and incumbent presidents have also declared their intention to be a candidate, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special adviser, Garland said at a press conference on Friday.

Garland has appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith to the post, who will deal with Justice Department investigations into Trump’s attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory, as well as the discovery of confidential documents. at the Trump Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump attacked the date within hours, in an interview with the digital arm of Fox News.

I’ve been through this for six years, and I won’t be through it again, Trump said. It’s not acceptable. It’s so unfair. It’s so political.

The appointment of a special counsel reflects the sensitivity of the Justice Department, which oversees the two most dangerous criminal investigations into Trump, and an increased possibility that charges will be brought in either case.

Special Advocates are semi-independent prosecutors who can be appointed for high-profile investigations when there are, or emerging, conflicts of interest, and provide a mechanism for the Department of Justice to isolate political considerations in charging decisions.

I firmly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity, Garland said. And I also believe that appointing a special advocate at this time is the right thing to do. The extraordinary circumstances presented here demand it.

The Attorney General added: I will ensure that the special advocate is provided with the resources necessary to complete this work quickly and completely. Given the work done to date and Mr. Smith’s prosecutorial experience, I am confident that this appointment will not slow the completion of these investigations.

Smith, a Harvard Law School graduate, served from 2010 to 2015 as head of the public integrity section at the Justice Department, which handles government corruption investigations, a role that is no different. of his new position as special advocate.

Since 2018, he has been a special prosecutor in The Hague investigating war crimes in Kosovo, having joined the International Criminal Court from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, where he helped prosecute a case of police brutality that caught the attention of national authorities. Warning.

While at the Justice Department in Washington, Smith oversaw corruption cases against former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, former Arizona Congressman Rick Renzi, and New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, although the convictions against McDonnell and Silver were later overturned.

He oversaw the prosecution of a CIA agent for leaking national defense information and obstructing justice that echoes potential charges against Trump.

And Smith also investigated Trump before, in the 1970s, for possible fraud charges during his tenure as a prosecutor in New York. The roughly six-month investigation ultimately yielded no charges, after which Trump complained about the investigation.

Politico reported that Smith was registered to vote as a political independent, not a Democrat or Republican.

In a statement released by the Justice Department, Smith said: I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any resulting prosecutions, independently and in the best traditions of the Justice Department.

The pace of investigations will not stop or falter under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and move investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.

The appointment of a special counsel will be a familiar dynamic for Trump, who was investigated by Robert Mueller shortly after taking office examining links between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Later, Trump Attorney General Bill Barr appointed special counsel John Durham to investigate alleged FBI improprieties in the Russia investigation.

Trump has already been months since the FBI seized 103 classified marked documents from Mar-a-Lago accusing the Justice Department under Joe Biden of pursuing him for political reasons, a tension likely to grow more biting as it nears. 2024 elections.

It was to allay those concerns, Garland said at the press conference, that he chose to appoint Smith to lead the investigations. Appointing a special advocate at this time is the right thing to do, Garland said. The extraordinary circumstances presented here demand it.

The appointment of a special counsel could indicate that the Justice Department has already amassed substantial evidence of potential criminality by Trump and his allies. Barbara McQuade, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a former US attorney, said: One important thing is that this suggests that they believe there is a very real possibility of charges. If they were going to close the case, it would already be closed.

But some criticized the move as inadvertently buying Trump time and allowing an overcautious Garland to shirk responsibility. Jill Wine-Banks, legal analyst and former Watergate prosecutor, tweeted: Garland has appointed special counsel to investigate Trump #MAL and parts of Jan 6. I think it’s a waste of time and money, insults DOJ prosecutors, and gains nothing. No Trump supporter will see anyone as independent or fair to Trump.

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, tweeted: The announcement of a special counsel to investigate Trump in light of the abundance of clear and compelling evidence of his crimes sadly delays accountability. However, justice will eventually come and he cannot escape the consequences of his actions forever.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden received no advance notice of Garlands’ announcement. No, he didn’t know, we didn’t know, she said in a delayed press briefing. The Ministry of Justice makes decisions about criminal investigations independently. We are not involved.

Jean-Pierre adds: We were not warned. We were not aware of this investigation.

