Russia welcomes US prisoner swap for arms smuggler Bout

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Russia said on Friday it hoped to conclude a prisoner swap with the United States to return Russian arms smuggler Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death”, in a trade that would likely include American basketball. star Brittney Griner.

Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War II, Russia and the United States are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans, including Griner, return to the United States in exchange for Bout.

“I want to hope that not only does the prospect remain but that it grows stronger, and that the time will come when we will reach a concrete agreement,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

“Americans show some outward activity, we work professionally through a special channel designed for this purpose,” Ryabkov said. “Viktor Bout is among those being discussed, and we are certainly counting on a positive outcome.”

For the two former Cold War foes, embroiled in the most serious confrontation since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, the swap would mark one of the most extraordinary prisoner exchanges in their history.

The distinctly optimistic remarks by Ryabkov, the Foreign Ministry’s confidant for the Americas and arms control, contrast with previous statements from Moscow that have warned Washington against attempting to engage in diplomacy by megaphone regarding the exchange of prisoners.

The possible swap includes Griner, who faces nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted of drug trafficking, and Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage charges which he denies.

Russia and the United States discussed exchanging Griner and Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, for Bout, but no deal materialized amid heightened tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US State Department said on Friday that Washington had made a substantial offer that Moscow “never managed to negotiate in good faith.”

“The failure of the Russian government to seriously negotiate on these issues in established channels, or any other channel for that matter, flies in the face of its public pronouncements. Ultimately, actions speak louder than words here. words,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. .

TIP FOR GRINDING

Variously dubbed “the dealer of death” and “the breaker of sanctions” for his ability to circumvent arms embargoes, Bout was one of the most wanted men in the world before his arrest in 2008 on multiple charges related to the arms trafficking.

For nearly two decades, Bout was one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, selling arms to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and America. from South.

But in 2008, Bout was trapped in an elaborate American sting.

Bout was filmed agreeing to sell undercover US agents posing as representatives of Colombia’s left-wing FARC guerrillas 100 surface-to-air missiles, which they would use to kill US troops. Shortly after, he was arrested by Thai police.

Bout was tried on the FARC-related charges, which he denied, and in 2012 was found guilty and sentenced by a US judge in New York to 25 years in prison, the minimum possible sentence.

Since then, the Russian state has been keen to recover it.

Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in the Mordovia region, southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday, confirming information from Reuters.

During her trial, Griner – who played basketball for an off-season Russian team in the United States – said she used cannabis to relieve sports injuries, but did not mean to break the law . She told the court that she made an honest mistake in packing the cartridges in her luggage.

