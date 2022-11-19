Ding Junhui defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan in a whitewash to reach the semifinals of the UK Championship.





Ding Junhui recorded a six-game winless run against Ronnie OSullivan to beat off-color world champions 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the UK Championship.

OSullivan has an excellent record against Ding with a dominant head-to-head record. However, Ding is one of the biggest talents in the game and won his first match against O’Sullivan since the 2019 UK Championship to lift the title for the third time.

Despite a good start to the season with wins at the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions, O’Sullivan struggled to stay motivated and stated before the match that he didn’t care who he played.

british championship

Beaten OSullivan says ‘adequate player’, ‘a joy to see’ after whitewash

12 hours ago

The switch may flip when he gets to the table, but at York’s Barbican on Friday, he looked downright out of shape.

OSullivan made mistakes over and over and Ding built up his confidence to set the tone for the match.

The opener was a mess with Ding coming in and collapsing a few times.

The frame looked at the mercy of OSullivan, but gave it a collector’s item when it missed black on the spot. He then coughed up a series of botched safety shots and Ding eventually crossed the line.

never seen it before! The cue ball strangely turns left on the ding

The alarm bells continued to ring for OSullivan fans in the second as he missed a simple red with the rest. Later in the frame he made a wild safety shot after being called for a miss twice and was out of position on the final red when another opportunity was given.

As in the first frame, it took several tries, but Ding eventually crossed the line and set up a two frame cushion.

In the third frame, Ding revealed his intentions with a single kill break on 88.

Ding looked good, but got some help from an all-rounder in the fourth. He missed the red down right, but ran around the table and ended up falling down center left on his final roll. To add salt to the seven-time world champion’s wounds, O’Sullivan rose from his chair to anticipate the counter and hit the cue when the red ran out.

Ding’s emotions were unwavering as he pulled out a dazzling blue with his next shot and broke through 94 to take a 4-0 lead into the interval.

Ding’s form fell off a cliff after the 2019 UK Championship and he is scratching in qualifying.

Although he had to qualify for the Barbican, he was able to develop his confidence and performance.

Both appeared on the show when the players returned from the interval. OSullivan’s poor safety, another gave Ding a chance and he had a break of 87 to move to the brink of victory.

After watching a few opening frames in patchy form, Ding had the player shade transform after an hour.

On the sixth start he faced a serious signal test with a long red on the bottom right and white near the balk line.

He hit the ball accurately, the red ball went into the center of the pocket and the cue ball was caught for the black.

Belief was there that he could finish the game, and he scored an insensitive century break of 131 to close out a stunning victory over O’Sullivan.

Tom Ford overcame several shaky moments to beat Joe Perry 6-4 and set up a clash with Ding.

Ford was the better player during the match and had the match ball to secure a 6–3 victory, but left a red on the lower left chin.

He regrouped and knocked in a series of excellent pots in the 10th to secure a 6-4 win.

– – –

british championship

White stunned by O’Sullivan’s ‘bad’ performance in defeat to Ding

14 hours ago

british championship

‘I couldn’t give a monkey’ – O’Sullivan was unfazed by who he was facing at the table

17 hours ago

