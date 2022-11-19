UK Championship: Ronnie O’Sullivan loses 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the quarterfinals at York | snooker news





Ronnie O’Sullivan was the pre-tournament favourite, winning the UK Championship for the 8th time. Ding Junhui faces Tom Ford in the semi-final in York on Saturday.

Ronnie O’Sullivan suffered a quarter-final elimination at the UK Championship.

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Cazoo UK Championships in York after losing 6-0 to Ding Junhui.

World No. 1 O’Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his 30-year career and scored just 4 points in the last 4 frames.

The 46-year-old, who has won seven British titles, said: Work Complete.’ I guess we are all Ding fans.

“Some days I play and some days I don’t. It was just such a day. How can I? I’ve been in this game for 30 years and got a few knocks along the way.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat China’s Zhou Yuelong 6-0 in the previous round.

Ding punished O’Sullivan for several mistakes opening two close frames and at 2-0 the Chinese world number 38 never looked back.

The 35-year-old, after winning the event in 2005, 2009 and 2019, took a series of 88, 94, 87 and 131 in each of the next four frames to move closer to his £250,000 prize money and his fourth British crown. I recorded a break.

Ding will face Tom Ford in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon after world number 32 Tom Ford beat Joe Perry 6-4 in his quarterfinal match.

Ding Junhui now faces Tom Ford on Saturday.

O’Sullivan: “I’m not interested in criticizing Murphy”

O’Sullivan dismissed criticism of his attitude towards snooker as “water off my back” after Shaun Murphy said it was “frustrating” to hear players talk about “how little the game meant to them”.

Murphy, who threw off chronic neck and shoulder injuries to take down Judd Trump, said snooker “wasn’t worth the stress and hassle.”

When asked about Murphy’s comments, O’Sullivan told BBC Radio 5 Live:

The world No. 1, who last month claimed lack of passion for snooker, “was gone a long time ago,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/snooker/news/12243/12750534/uk-championship-ronnie-osullivan-thrashed-6-0-by-ding-junhui-in-quarter-finals-in-york The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos