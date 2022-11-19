Stanford Law School Won’t Participate in US News Law School Rankings – SLS News and Announcements





Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez shared the following message with the SLS community on November 18, 2022, stating that the law school will not be participating in the annual US News & World Report ranking of top law schools.

Dear SLS –

Stanford Law School has made the decision to withdraw from US News’ law school rankings. US news and other rankings have long been a topic of internal conversation and study by our faculty at SLS. We know that well-formulated rankings, along with other publicly available data, can provide a valuable service to prospective students. In the spirit of providing useful information to prospective students and improving the ability of law schools to do their best for students, we were one of many law schools that approached US News over the time with concrete suggestions to improve its ranking methodology, to no avail.

Stanford Law has been at the top of the rankings for many years, and we are fortunate to be in a position where the rankings do not significantly affect our decisions. However, we agree with many points that other schools have made about how the ranking methodology distorts incentives in a way that harms legal education as a whole. For example, the US News ranking methodology inappropriately discourages public service by treating students whose schools offer scholarships to support such work the same way it treats students who are unemployed. In a world where interdisciplinary expertise is increasingly important, it also treats students pursuing another higher degree, such as an MBA or PhD, as unemployed. The way it weights spending per student and measures debt, including excluding public service loan repayment programs from schools, further distorts incentives in ways that work against students’ interests. Stanford Law School is proud to be one of the few law schools to exclusively offer need-based financial aid, and believes that more schools at all levels of legal education would be able to put the emphasis on need-based financial aid, to admit students from all walks of life. , and limit expenses if the ranking methodology was different.

By joining the other schools that have opted out of the US News rankings this year, we hope to increase the chances that the methodology will be seriously overhauled, not only to reduce perverse incentives, but to provide clearer and more relevant information than the forward-looking. students would find it genuinely helpful in deciding which law schools best suit their interests and needs. In the meantime, we will compile data that we hope will be considerably more transparent and usable than the information provided by US News and will better help applicants determine whether SLS meets their educational and career aspirations.

Sincerely,

Jenny Martinez

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://law.stanford.edu/press/stanford-law-school-will-not-participate-in-us-news-law-school-ranking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos