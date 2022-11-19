COVID-19 infections fall for 2nd week in a row across the UK | british news





The UK’s COVID-19 figure fell below 1 million for the first time since mid-September, and fell for a second week in a row in all four UK countries.

NHS figures this week showed that the number of patients hospitalized is declining, and has been on the decline for almost a month as new evidence suggests that the latest wave of the virus has peaked.

The fall booster vaccine program has been recognized by health experts for reducing infections, although nearly a quarter of people over the age of 70 have not yet received a new dose.

In the UK, 1.1 million private household residents tested positive for coronavirus in the week to November 8, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This number is down 27% from last week’s 1.5 million.

In mid-October, the number of recent infections peaked at over 2 million, well below year-to-date levels of 4 million in July and nearly 5 million in March.

Decreased ‘safety’

Sarah Crofts, Deputy Director of COVID-19 Infection Survey and Analysis at ONS, said: “It is too soon to say that the latest wave of infections is behind us, but we have seen a decline across the UK over the past two weeks.

“Infections in the UK are currently under 1 million and are at their lowest level in seven weeks. They are also declining across all UK regions and across all age groups.

“While it is reassuring to see these declines, we will continue to monitor the data closely throughout the winter.”

UK lowest rates

According to ONS, an estimated 940,700 people in the UK, or 1 in 60, had COVID-19 this week through November 8, up from 1.3 million or 1 in 40 last week.

Infections in the UK fell below 1 million for the first time since the week of September 17.

Scotland’s infection rate has fallen from 107,300 (1 in 50) to 97,500 (1 in 55).

In Wales, a recent survey found that 56,000 people may have contracted COVID-19, which is a figure between 72,400 and 1 in 55, or 1 in 40.

Northern Ireland’s latest infection estimate is 34,200 (1 in 55), down from 39,900 (1 in 45).

Dr Mary Ramsey, head of the Public Health Program at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “The success of further vaccine programs so far means that cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 across the UK are still declining.”

“We continue to urge those who did not receive a booster dose this fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as vaccination remains the best way to protect ourselves, our families and the NHS, especially as we enter winter.”

