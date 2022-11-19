AEW confirmed London for UK debut in 2023





AEW has confirmed London as the location for the company’s UK debut in 2023.

Last week at AEW Dynamite (November 9th) it was announced that AEW would be going overseas for the first time next year, with more details to come.

On last night’s show, London was announced as the venue for AEW’s first UK show, with no date, venue or additional details given.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

AEW manager Tony Khan, who owns Fulham FC, has previously stated that he wants to make the team’s Craven Cottage ground AEW’s UK home.

“Craven Cottage is very special to me. We put a lot of effort into the development, redevelopment and Riverside Stand. It’s going to be really cool,” he said.

“We think the new Craven Cottage, with all the new amenities and all the beautiful additions, will be the best UK home possible for AEW.”

Meanwhile, AEW’s next PPV is Full Gear, which will be held this Saturday (November 19th) in Newark, New Jersey.

AEW

The show will see Saraya (WWE’s Paige) return to the ring facing Dr. Britt Baker and the DMD. It will be Saraya’s first match in five years since retiring from WWE through injury.

The show will also see the return of The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) who haven’t appeared on AEW TV since All Out. They will be challenging Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship.

The main event will see MJF challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

In the UK, watch AEW Dynamite every Thursday at 1am and Rampage every Saturday at 3am on FITE with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can watch Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT, while in the UK Dynamite repeats air on ITV4.

