Voters Adopt Historic Climate Initiatives in Silent Surprise of US Midterm Elections | 2022 US Midterm Elections





As the economy and abortion rights gave momentum to the midterm elections this year, voters in cities and states across the United States also embraced a number of climate ballot initiatives. .

Among the measures passed was a historic multi-billion dollar investment in environmental improvement projects in New York State, including up to $1.5 billion in climate change mitigation funding. climatic. This election also saw the passage of $50 million green bond legislation in Rhode Island, and in Colorado, the city of Boulder approved a climate tax as well as a ballot measure that will allow the city to borrow from this tax to finance climate projects.

Climate voters were the silent surprise on election night, said Nathaniel Stinnett, the founder of the Environmental Voter Project. We weren’t loud and no one saw us coming, but we showed up to vote in large numbers.

The electoral support at state and local levels for more climate action comes as world leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss the climate crisis at COP27. Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were both in attendance last week, urging domestic and foreign leaders to meet the moment and take action on the climate crisis now. Due to the timing of the world summit and the midterm elections in the United States, the Biden administration has also come under pressure for political change that could mean the stagnation of further climate action after the president signed Inflation Reduction Act.

But for many voters, it’s the more local changes that matter most.

In New York State, the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act passed overwhelmingly, with 81% of voters voting in favor of the measure.

We were concerned about the political volatility of this election, said Jessica Ottney Mahar, New York director of strategy and policy at the Nature Conservancy, which led a broad coalition to push through the measure. Of course, this is not a political question; everyone needs clean water to drink and clean air to breathe. And that’s really what we talked about with people.

In Rhode Island, the new Green Bond Act will allow the state to invest in climate resilience at the municipal level, as well as in local recreation, open space protection, brownfield remediation and restoration. forests and habitat.

The state Department of Environmental Management described the measure that passed with 66 percent of the vote as a big win for Rhode Island.

The bonds fund projects that people can see in their own backyards, really, in their own community, said Terry Gray, director of agencies.

Gray added that funding that will go to resilience efforts is crucial at this point in the fight against the climate crisis. No matter what we do in terms of decarbonization, sea levels are still going to rise, the biggest storms are still going to come, so we need to invest in resilience at the same time, Gray said.

Climate policy is usually very popular, but it is rarely a priority issueNathaniel Stinnett

These election measures have also proven popular in cities where climate change has hit many communities hard in recent years. In Boulder, Colorado, voters passed a climate tax that would raise about $6.5 million a year. A portion of that tax revenue will go toward wildfire resilience, which the city calls a critical issue.

We’ve had some frightening close calls, says Jonathan Koehn, the city’s director of climate initiatives. And so we look at this and say, from catastrophic fires and floods to heat waves, it’s a chilling reminder that we need to prepare for this new normal of extreme weather that’s being fueled by climate change.

In El Paso, Texas, where residents battled extreme heat as well as a volatile winter storm last year, voters passed three ballot proposals to invest $257.8 million in improvements streets and parks, as well as $5 million in green infrastructure and other projects to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis.

Not all cities and states with a climate measure on the ballot have received the same strong support for these initiatives. For example, Proposition 30 in California that would have taxed high-income residents (those earning more than $2 million) to encourage the sale of electric vehicles failed. The measure was initially popular among voters before Governor Newsom opposed it, according to Inside Climate News.

In Arizona, Proposition 310, which would have raised state sales tax by a tenth of one percent (0.1%) to fund fire districts, was narrowly defeated.

But there are still signs that the climate remains an important issue for many voters.

Climate politics is usually very popular, said Stinnett of the Environmental Voter Project, but it’s rarely a priority issue. He notes that, in this way, ballot measures can be particularly useful in advancing climate action.

We’re taking an issue that voters don’t typically think about when voting for Senate or governor, and making it a binary choice between tackling the climate crisis or not tackling it, he says.

This political action ensures voters have some control over how their state and local communities use funds to fight the climate crisis, even if federal action stalls or faces bigger hurdles, like overcoming the climate crisis. climate denial in the House and Senate.

