US farmer fears Biden’s policies could put industry at risk





FOX Business Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling grain and vegetable farm in New Jersey to discuss the impact of Biden administration policies on local farms.

A US farmer is sounding the alarm over the Biden administration’s crippling policies as the US, for the first time in history, is poised to import more agricultural products than it needs export it.

FOX Business’ Madison Alworth Live reported on Friday about a grain and vegetable farm struggling to cope due to high energy, inflation and labor costs.

“The USDA says that for the first time ever, the United States will import more food than we export,” Alworth noted in “Mornings with Maria,” adding that it would reinforce US dependence on food. -to foreign countries.

Some western farmers have been forced to sell livestock, while others have been forced to shut down operations altogether

Nicole Ort Moke, director of Ort Farms in Long Valley, New Jersey, calls on leaders and politicians to “strengthen” and “protect American agriculture.”

US "OPTIMISTIC" FOLLOWING BIDEN, XI MEETING, CHINA WARNS AGAINST WEAPONING FOOD AND ENERGY

“We have the ability to feed our people and feed the world and have a good position in the global market,” Moke said at Alworth. “If the policies don’t allow us to take advantage of the opportunity, it’s really detrimental to the industry, detrimental to small businesses and to our national security.”

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow on President Biden and John Kerry's energy agenda and attacks on fossil fuels on "Kudlow."

Rampant inflation has put a major dent in US property profits. Data from the Bureau of Labor of Statics revealed that energy costs rose 41.6%, the price of tools rose 10.6%, new trucks rose 11.1%, and the price of rent or housing jumped 5.7%.

BIDEN LABOR’S PROPOSAL SHAKES THE GIG ECONOMY THAT LIES ON ENTREPRENEURS

Moke said current policies are driving up input costs and reducing farm profits, especially when it comes to fertilizer prices which are up 45% year-over-year.

In addition to political challenges, farmers in the Northeast face another stressor: labor laws.

The United States will import more food than it exports, according to the USDA. (Harold Hoch BC Last Look RNP Images (Photo by Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

New York is the latest state to enact overtime pay for agricultural workers after 40 hours. The New Jersey farmer said if labor policies similar to New York’s crossed the border, it would be extremely detrimental to their bottom line.

“Whether [New Jersey labor laws] would change, I think that would incur at least a 10-15% cost, and we would probably have to look for more manpower and give them less hours, which would be a direct challenge in itself. But it would be very difficult to navigate it,” Moke said.

