UK capital gains tax changes hit investors hard





The Chancellor today cut capital gains tax exemptions and halved dividend payments in a move that would be a “huge hit” for UK entrepreneurs and investors.

In an autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt said the government would cut the dividend from £2,000 to £1,000, with a further 50 per cent cut from April 2024. wider income.

Entrepreneurs who pay themselves through dividends will also be hit by the measures announced by Hunt today.

While cutting the capital gains tax threshold from £12,000 to £6,000, it will hit those who have cash outside of the ISA and pension tax wrappers, who will now pay a higher tax rate on their earnings.

Analysts said a dividend tax cut would stifle investment and hurt returns at a time when ministers should be encouraging investors to support British companies.

“A dividend tax that starts with earnings of just £500 by 2024 could discourage investment at a time when it’s really needed to help grow the economy,” said Sam North, an analyst at trading firm eToro, on the detrimental effects of inflation.

He added that cuts in benefits could lead to “unexpected consequences,” such as people “focusing on other growth out of typical FTSE income-paying stocks and putting more money into generally riskier investments.”

Analysts at Bowmore Asset Management said the changes to capital gains tax and dividends were a “double pain” for investors.

“While high-net-worth individuals are unlikely to feel much pain from this, it will be a significant pain for many smaller investors with increased taxes on dividends and capital gains,” said Charles Incledon, Director of Clients.

“A cut in this income could put real strain on the finances of many small investors, especially those who are retired and rely on dividend income from stocks. This is bad news considering the cost of living is currently at stake.”

city ​​am

