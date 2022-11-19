



The UK government is accused of costing energy ratepayers more than $200 per household in an incomprehensible decision to bar nationalized retailer Bulb from hedging energy purchases for its customers.

The fiscal oversight agency’s Office for Budget Responsibility said this week that the projected cost of the Bulbs bailout has soared to $6.5 billion, much of which will ultimately be repaid by virtually every household in America. The government predicted in March that the total would be around 1.7 billion.

Former Labor leader Ed Miliband said the cost of effective nationalization of Bulbs a year ago had risen enormously and stemmed not only from the company’s errors, but also from the way the government handled its structure.

Treasury guidelines restrict government-controlled companies from hedging or pre-purchasing gas and electricity to their customers. In a year of incredibly volatile energy prices, bulb rescue bills have skyrocketed.

The government should be ashamed of the bulb failure and the exorbitant costs it imposes on more than 200 Britons per household, Miliband said.

BEIS’ Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Friday’s OBR figures that the government’s independent forecasters once competed. objected, saying it had no visibility into a deal selling Bulb to Octopus, which did.

BEIS said the total could be lower because it didn’t include the sale price of the company or any potential redemption Octopus could pay to the national treasury over time. The government is yet to release details of the sale and rival energy retailers are considering launching a judicial review.

A senior Conservative MP said the government was facing growing pressure to disclose details of a planned sale to Octopus.

It would be absurd if the government did not come clean and disclose the details of the deal, the sooner the better, the MP said. This is not something they can keep secret forever.

Following the sale announced last month, Octopus will absorb Bulbs’ 1.6 million customers, making it one of the largest players in retail energy, competing with Centricas British Gas.

BEIS did not deny that the light bulb rescue bill should be largely absorbed by the home through its energy bill. Households are paying about $94 each to cover the cost of relocating customers from other smaller energy providers that have already failed.

Michael Lewis, CEO of energy supplier E.ON UK, stressed that the $6.5 billion projected cost of the light bulb structure is more than the $6 billion allocated by Minister Jeremy Hunt for energy efficiency projects such as home insulation over a three-year period from 2025. he warned. he warned. Huge numbers of customers are at risk of going into debt over the next year, putting further pressure on an already fragile industry.

Lewis said a lot of money is being put into addressing the symptoms of this crisis. The root causes of inefficient use of energy and dependence on imported fossil fuels remain largely unresolved.

Labor’s Darren Jones, chairman of the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, said members had long been concerned about the costs of a bulb administration. He added that administrators had particular concerns about the minister’s decision to prevent risk aversion against future energy price increases.

Jones added that while many of the troublemakers walked away without paying their fines, bill payers seemed to be picking the tap.

Bulb’s co-founder, CEO Hayden Wood, stayed with the company for more than six months after the government bailout and continued to earn $240,000 a year. He later joined London-based Giant Ventures as a venture partner.

Conservative MP Kwasi Kwarteng briefly served as Prime Minister under Liz Truss’ brief leadership and was Business Secretary during Bulbs’ initial move into the administration. He said last May that the government avoided hedgeing Bulbs’ future energy sales because hedging was deemed risky.

Gillian Cooper, director of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said charities are concerned about the cost of light bulbs being passed on to households. bill support.

From the start, she said, there wasn’t enough transparency about the costs involved and how they were paid.

