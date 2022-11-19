10 of the most stressful jobs in the US, some pay $208,000/year





Stress at work is quite common and can affect the rest of people’s lives. Four in five employees say job stress affects their various relationships, according to Mental Health America’s Mind the Workplace 2022 report.

And it’s not just low-wage jobs that can be stressful. “There could be extremely stressful jobs that span the salary spectrum,” says Monster career expert Vicki Salemi, adding that “it’s almost like it’s the great equalizer. There are jobs jobs that pay less and jobs that are stressful that pay more.”

The Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, part of the Department of Labor, ranked 873 occupations by stress level, noting the importance of accepting criticism and calmly handling high-stress situations in each role.

Here are the 10 most stressful jobs on the list, including their O*NET median annual salaries, requirements, and stress level out of 100.

Urologist

Urologists are doctors who specialize in the genitourinary system, or the urinary and genital organs. They diagnose diseases and disorders such as infertility, incontinence and bladder cancer. This job requires a medical degree and extensive experience.

Stress Level: 100

Median annual salary: $208,000

Film and video editor

These professionals edit images based on scripts or the narration of the film or video. They follow the instructions of the producer or director of the project and add music, sound effects and whatever else the piece needs. These positions sometimes require a bachelor’s degree and some experience.

Stress Level: 99

Median annual salary: $62,680

Anesthesiologist assistant

These assistants help anesthesiologists administer anesthesia for procedures such as surgery. They monitor the patient’s condition and provide care as needed. Most of these positions require an advanced degree and extensive experience in the field.

Stress Level: 98

Median annual salary: $121,530

Judge

Judges arbitrate and administer justice in the courts. They convict defendants in criminal cases, write decisions and sometimes officiate at marriage ceremonies. Many of these positions require advanced education and experience.

Stress Level: 98

Median annual salary: $148,030

Phone operator

These service workers assist customers by listening to their requests and providing information, responding to billing needs, and helping children or people with disabilities make phone calls. The job usually requires a high school diploma.

Stress Level: 98

Median annual salary: $37,630

Acute care nurse

These nurses tend to patients with serious illnesses like heart attacks by performing cardiac care; manage pain relief and sedation; diagnose ailments; and administer blood transfusions. These positions require training at vocational schools or a relevant associate’s degree and on-the-job experience.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $77,600

Obstetrician and gynecologist

These medical experts specialize in female organs and the reproductive system. They provide pregnancy and childbirth care; diagnose and treat disease; and perform relevant surgeries. These positions require a medical degree and extensive experience.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $208,000

Public Safety Telecomm

These telephone, radio or other communication system operators receive calls for police, fire and ambulance emergency services. They collect information from callers regarding crime, threats, acts of terrorism, etc. These jobs generally require a high school diploma.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $46,670

Front Line Retail Supervisor

These professionals supervise in-store retailers and coordinate their activities; manage the institution’s budget and accounts; and assist customers. The job usually requires a high school diploma.

Stress Level: 96

Median annual salary: $39,230

nurse anesthetist

These nurses often assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, and physicians by administering anesthesia and monitoring patients. They must have a relevant graduate degree and be registered by the state.

Stress Level: 96

Median annual salary: $195,610

When it comes to these positions, “there is one thing in common,” says Sinem Buber, Chief Economist at ZipRecruiter, “the importance of the decision they have to make every day. These are all high-stakes decisions. “.

“For public safety dispatchers, 911 operators or urologists, doctors and obstetricians, they have to make that life or death decision in seconds and with the utmost precision,” she says. While judges don’t have to make these kinds of decisions in seconds, the choices they make could have drastic effects on people.

“They feel the burden of human life as much as doctors do,” she says.

And when it comes to customer-facing jobs, like retail supervisors and telephone operators, “all they do is pick up the phone or have this face-to-face conversation.” face with an angry and frustrated customer or customer,” she says. Film editors may deal with internal clients or bosses, but often face tight deadlines and the subjective nature of the client’s or boss’ satisfaction with their work.

Finally, many of these jobs pose a direct threat to the lives of the people who perform them. When it comes to medical fields, “they’re there to save human lives,” she says, “but when you do, they have a high risk of getting infected.”

Although this level of risk is usually relegated to people in the healthcare sector, since the start of the pandemic, frontline workers like those in customer-facing jobs have themselves been at high risk of illness. ‘infection.

Check:

10 low-stress jobs that pay over $100,000 a year and how to get them

The Least Stressful Job That Pays Over $100,000, According to Data and How to Get It

21 in-demand remote jobs that pay over $100,000 a year and where to find them

Sign up now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/18/10-most-stressful-jobs-what-they-pay.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos