China pushes back against FBI claims of Chinese ‘police stations’ in US

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) – China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating “police stations” on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteers, after the FBI director said he was “very concerned” about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing’s influence operations.

Safeguard Defenders, a human rights organization based in Europe, released a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police “gas stations” in major cities around the world, including New York.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday that it was “outrageous” that the Chinese government was trying to establish a police presence in the United States, saying it “violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and police cooperation processes”.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington acknowledged the existence of volunteer-run sites in the United States, but said they were not “police stations” or “police service centers.”

“They help overseas Chinese nationals who need help accessing the online service platform to renew their driver’s license and receive physical exams for this purpose,” the door said on Friday. Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu in an email to Reuters.

“It’s not about Chinese policemen. The US side should stop the groundless hype on this issue,” Liu said.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for a list of sites. The FBI declined to comment beyond Wray’s remarks.

Earlier this month, China’s Foreign Ministry said the same about the sites in the Netherlands after the Dutch government ordered them closed as part of an investigation into their activities. Members of the British parliament have also called for investigations into similar sites.

Republicans in the US Congress, including Representative Jim Banks, have demanded answers from the Biden administration on how the sites operate.

Human rights activists say the sites are an extension of Beijing’s efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives overseas to return to China to face criminal charges, and the related to the activities of the Chinese United Front Work Department, an organization of the Chinese Communist Party responsible for spreading its influence and propaganda overseas.

Mark Clifford, chairman of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, said such stations must be “stopped in their tracks”.

“By allowing the CCP to run these types of institutions in their countries, international governments are complicit in Beijing’s actions,” Clifford said.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Ted Hesson, editing by Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-pushes-back-fbi-claims-chinese-police-stations-us-2022-11-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos