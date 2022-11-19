Here are the biggest snowfalls in US history – The Hill





The Story at a Glance The United States has seen its fair share of heavy snowfall. Official and unofficial records vary, but many states reported storms dumping feet of snow in areas. The snow caused hundreds of deaths, transportation disruptions and millions of dollars in damage.

The Buffalo area of ​​New York is bracing for its first major winter snowstorm this season, which is expected to bring up to four feet of snow by Sunday.

Data shows New York State saw 49 inches of snowfall in just 24 hours, and footage shared on Twitter shows scenes of Buffalo buried in white powder.

But New York’s pre-Thanksgiving snow dump pales in comparison to Colorado, which recorded an all-time record 75.8 inches of snowfall over a 24-hour period during a winter storm in 1921.

Over the past 150 years or so, the United States has experienced a multitude of major snowstorms that have resulted in hundreds of deaths, destruction and lessons learned about critical infrastructure, including the collapse of a theater in Washington. , DC.

Official and unofficial records vary, but here are some of the most significant snowstorms in US history.

The Great Blizzard of 1888

This storm hit the Atlantic coast and was one of the deadliest in history and claimed over 400 lives. New York was hit with 22 inches of snow and other areas saw between 40 and 50 inches. The storm spread from New England to the Chesapeake Bay and high winds blew snowdrifts 30 to 40 feet high. Damage was estimated at $20 million. The blizzard lasted from March 11 to March 14.

The Knickerbocker Storm of 1922

More than two feet of snow fell on Washington D.C. in late January 1922, causing the roof of the Knickerbocker Theater to collapse, an event that killed 98 people. The snowfall severely affected local rail services. The theater collapse led to updates to the city’s building codes, and as of January 2022, the storm held the record for the most snowfall ever in DC.

The Great Appalachian Storm of 1950

Appalachia was hit by between 52 and 67 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend in 1950, a storm that claimed at least 160 lives. Residents of the Ohio Valley and the Northeast were hardest hit by the storm, but temperatures dropped to 22 degrees Fahrenheit in Florida and 1 degree in Asheville, North Carolina. The winds also caused coastal flooding in New England.

California snowfall of 1959

More than 15 feet of snow fell on Mount Shasta, California between February 13 and 19, 1959. At the time, it was the largest snowfall on record for a continuous storm in North America. North. However, there are no satellite images or atmospheric observations of the event. A study, published in 2013, found local records showed it snowed an average of 2.6 feet a day for six days.

The Chicago Blizzard of 1967

In what was reported as the heaviest snowfall on record for the city, Chicago saw 23 inches of snow during a storm in 1967. The blizzard hit between Jan. 26 and 27, shut down the city’s OHare airport and blocked 20,000 cars. Wind gusts were measured up to 53 miles per hour. Sixty people lost their lives in the storm and cost an estimated $150 million in damage.

The blizzard of 78

In 1978, a two-day blizzard broke snowfall records in Boston, Mass., Providence, RI, and Atlantic City, NJ, which saw 27.1, 27.6, and 20.1 inches, respectively. Drifts reached 15 feet as tidal flooding along the Massachusetts coast forced 10,000 residents to take shelter. The storm was accompanied by hurricane-force winds. It is estimated that around 100 people died.

The Storm of the Century 1993

A storm that stretched from Florida to Maine, dubbed the Storm of the Century, caused $5.5 billion in damage. Mount LeConte, Tennessee saw 60 inches of snow and Mount Mitchell, North Carolina reported 50 inches. The storm hit between March 12 and 14 and caused tornadoes and widespread flooding. The Category 5 storm also closed all major airports on the east coast.

The great blizzard of 2003

In February 2003, parts of Maryland were blanketed in 40 inches of snow, parts of West Virginia reported 37 inches, and parts of New York received 2 feet. The Great Blizzard resulted in 20 reported deaths from Nebraska to New Jersey and more than 2,000 flights were canceled. John F. Kennedy Airport saw an average snowfall of 2 inches per hour at one time.

The New York Blizzard of 2006

On February 11, 2006, New York City was blanketed in nearly 27 inches of snow, marking half an inch more than the previous record, set in 1947. The storm shut down all of the city’s major airports and marked the heaviest snowfall on record in the Citys Central Park at the time.

Snowmageddon from 2010

The Washington, DC area was hit by 2 major storms in February 2010. Snowmageddon dumped 17.8 inches of snow on the area and over 200,000 homes and businesses lost power. Dulles Airport reported 32.4 inches at the time, while Philadelphia recorded its second-highest snowfall at 28.5 inches. Blizzards hit February 4-7 and 9-11 and froze roads as far away as New Mexico. A total of 41 people have died.

Winter Storm Jonas of 2016

Winter storm Jonas left up to three feet of snow in its wake when it hit the northeast and mid-Atlantic in 2016. About 85 million people were affected by the snow. Baltimore reported between 15 and 30 inches while Glengary, W. Va., reported 42 inches. Snow fell in areas as far south as Georgia and Florida, and 55 people died in the storm.

