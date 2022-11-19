US eyes on climate payments, in sight of possible summit breakthrough





The proposal still may not satisfy critics from developing countries who say the United States continues to shirk responsibility for all the greenhouse gases it has released into the atmosphere since the 19th century. Another potential sticking point is the United States’ insistence that China, now the world’s biggest carbon polluter, must be among the countries opening up its portfolio.

Yet the idea that the United States would even consider supporting the creation of a climate damages fund is a potentially seismic shift in thinking after 30 years of opposing the concept. It could also draw heavy criticism at home, where Republicans hostile to President Joe Bidens’ climate agenda are set to take control of the House in January.

A State Department spokesman said late Friday that summit delegates were continuing to negotiate but did not confirm the draft text was a US proposal.

However, a British official told POLITICO that officials from the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia drafted the text together after being summoned by Alok Sharma, a British MP who led the UN climate talks last year in Glasgow, Scotland.

The draft being circulated, which has not yet been formally proposed to the Egyptian presidency of the summits, would expand the sources and methods of funding for affected communities. It calls for a two-year process that would culminate in the creation of an effective fund that would attract contributions from a wide range of Parties and sources, both public and private.

The document also says a task force should be created to design the fund and tasked with expanding funding sources, in a nod to US concerns over China paying.

The United States, which is historically the world’s largest contributor to climate change, has raised fears that a fund could expose it to legal action for damage caused by its fossil fuel emissions dating back to the start of the Industrial Revolution. The text includes an explicit clause exempting donor countries from liability and compensation.

Many provisions of the proposals address US concerns about relying solely on public money to fill the fund. US climate envoy John Kerry, who had been conducting talks over the phone from isolation after falling out with Covid-19, said it would be politically difficult to secure that funding through Congress.

The draft calls for strengthening the responsiveness of bilateral, multilateral and international financial institutions, which alludes to development banks such as the World Bank, of which the United States is the largest shareholder. It also asks the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to contribute to financing arrangements that respond to loss and damage.

Kerry argued that multilateral development banks need to spend more money on renewable energy and on efforts to adapt to droughts, rising seas and other effects of climate change in the developing world. He called on them this week to have a plan to overhaul their climate strategy by April.

The document also calls for the use of debt deferral by multilateral lenders in the wake of weather disasters hitting heavily indebted countries, an idea championed earlier at the two-week conference by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The project falls short of a request made on Tuesday by a bloc of 134 developing countries, including China, which called for the creation of a fund during the talks in Egypt rather than at a later date. This fund would be designed by a working group in which the balance of power would be held by the poorest countries who would be the beneficiaries. The EU criticized this proposal to prevent China from contributing.

The EU then made a counter-proposal to immediately create a new fund but with only the most vulnerable countries as beneficiaries. He also conditioned the fund on global greenhouse gas emissions peaking before 2025 and would expand its donor base beyond the wealthiest industrialized nations, two issues that challenge longstanding red lines for China.

A climate activist at the talks, Harjeet Singh of Climate Action Network International, derided the text leaked on Friday as another watered-down version of what the European Union presented earlier.

Instead of establishing a new fund at COP27, as demanded by developing countries, it offers only a vague process for postponing the decision, said Singh, the head of the global policy strategy group. Such a proposal undermines the urgency of the action required to meet the needs of people facing the climate emergency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/19/u-s-eyes-shifts-on-climate-payments-in-possible-breakthrough-at-summit-00069584 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos