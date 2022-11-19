2022 World Cup: FIFA president Gianni Infantino accuses West of hypocrisy





Host Country: Qatar Dates: 20 November – 18 December

FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused the West of “hypocrisy” when reporting on Qatar’s human rights record on the eve of the World Cup.

In a special monologue at a press conference in Doha, Infantino passionately defended Qatar and the tournament for nearly an hour.

The event was overshadowed by issues in Qatar, such as the death of a migrant worker and the treatment of LGBT people.

The Swiss-born Infantino said European countries should apologize for what they have done in their country’s history rather than focusing on Qatar’s migrant worker problem.

“Today I feel strong emotions. Today I feel Qatari, Arab, African, gay, disabled and migrant workers.”

Hosts Qatar kick off the tournament on Sunday (16:00 GMT) against Ecuador at the Al Beit Stadium.

In February 2021, The Guardian reported that 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar after successfully hosting the World Cup.

This number is based on figures provided by the country’s embassy in Qatar.

But the Qatari government said the total was misleading because not all the deaths recorded were people working on World Cup-related projects.

According to the government’s accident records, 37 World Cup stadium construction site workers died between 2014 and 2020, of which only three were “work-related”.

However, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said this figure was underestimated.

“We have learned many lessons from Europeans and the Western world,” Infantino said. “I am European. Before we can teach the world a moral lesson for what we have done in 3000 years, we must apologize for the next 3000 years.

“If Europe really cares about the fate of these people, it can create legal channels for many workers to come to Europe to work, as Qatar did. Give them a future and hope.

“I have a hard time understanding the criticism. We need to help these people and invest in education and give them a better future and more hope. We all need to educate ourselves. A lot of it isn’t perfect, but reform and change. takes time.

“This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy. I wonder why no one is acknowledging the progress made here since 2016.

“It’s not easy to accept criticism for a decision made 12 years ago. Qatar is ready. It will be the greatest World Cup ever.”

“I don’t have to defend Qatar. They can defend themselves. I defend football. Qatar has developed and I feel a lot of other things too.

“Of course I am not Qatari, Arab, African, gay, disabled or migrant worker, but I feel like them because I know what it means to be discriminated against and harassed as a foreigner in a foreign country.

“When I was young, I was bullied for my red hair and freckles. I was bullied for that.”

England defender Eric Dier said: “The 2010 World Cup was given to Qatar and I was 16 at the time. As players, we cannot decide where to play. Those decisions are made on us.

“It’s a difficult situation. All teams and players will face it throughout the tournament. It’s disappointing.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about this, some misinformation and some comments that weren’t completely fair,” said Qatar coach Felix Sanchez.

“I hope that we can work together to benefit the conditions of these groups at this World Cup, not only in Qatar but everywhere around the world.”

Qatar is under pressure to set up a migrant worker centre, and the Infantino has announced a “dedicated and permanent office” in Doha after discussions with the government and the ILO.

He also said that all workers involved in accidents “receive compensation according to the law”.

“Depending on the size, it could be several years of pay,” he added.

Infantino also said FIFA’s Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund will be put into education as it signs a deal to help India’s 25 million children and women.

Sul U-turn ‘joint decision’

Two days before the start of the competition, FIFA changed its policy and announced that eight World Cup stadiums would not serve alcohol to fans.

It was set to be offered in “some areas within the arena” despite sales being tightly controlled in Islamic countries.

People in the corporate area of ​​the stadium can still purchase alcohol.

“If this is the biggest issue of the World Cup, I will resign immediately and go to the beach to rest,” Infantino said of the decision.

“I would like to say first that all decisions made at this World Cup are joint decisions between Qatar and FIFA.

“Qatar has a lot of fan zones where you can buy alcohol and fans can drink alcohol at the same time. I think I can live if I can’t drink beer for 3 hours a day.”

“Especially because the same rules apply to France, Spain, Portugal and Scotland. It’s a Muslim country here, so it’s a big deal? I don’t know why. I tried to see if it was possible.”

Analysis – A Very Special Moment

BBC Sport’s Shamun Hafez

Qatar was nominated to host the World Cup in 2010, and since then there have been many questions and criticisms.

Just when you thought the most talked-about World Cup was about to start, the Infantino launched a startling pre-planned monologue that silenced the room.

400 journalists and camera crew gathered in the press conference auditorium as the Infantino turns on migrant workers, the LGBT community, and UU alcohol consumption at the last minute.

The Infantino was also asked from the floor and asked about a ‘focus on football’ letter sent to fans of 32 countries, the tournament and not going to watch England v Iran.

The press conference took another dramatic turn as FIFA Director of Media Relations Brian Swanson addressed the room.

Former Sky Sports reporter Swanson said: “I’m sitting here as a gay man in Qatar. We’ve been assured that everyone will be welcome and we believe everyone will be welcome.

“Just because he’s not gay doesn’t mean he doesn’t care. He does. You see the public side and I see the private side. I struggled with whether to say this for a long time. I feel strongly about it. .

“We think of everyone at FIFA. I have a lot of gay colleagues. I know enough about the controversy and I fully respect people’s opinions. When he says we are inclusive, he means it.”

It’s a very special day on the eve of the World Cup, when front-page news stories show no signs of stopping.

