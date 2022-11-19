Ken Griffin: US in trouble if China takes over Taiwan’s semiconductor industry





Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about Americas dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that US restrictions on the sale of advanced computer chips to China could make the invasion of Taiwan more tempting for Beijing.

America is totally and utterly dependent on the Taiwanese for modern semiconductors, the billionaire hedge fund chief said at this week’s Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. The United States does not have the capacity to produce the number of semiconductors it needs to run its economy.

If China invades Taiwan and takes over its semiconductor industry, it would cause major problems for the US economy, he said. China regards Taiwan as its own, but it functions as an independent democracy and has never been controlled by Beijing.

If we lose access to Taiwanese semiconductors, the hit to US GDP will likely be in the range of 5-10%, he said. It’s an immediate Great Depression.

The likelihood of this scenario is uncertain, but Griffin believes recent US restrictions on the sale of semiconductors and advanced equipment to China amount to America playing with fire.

You can argue that by denying the Chinese access to semiconductors, we are increasing the risk of them taking over Taiwan, he said.

In October, the Biden administration instituted sweeping export controls, saying U.S. companies cannot sell advanced semiconductors or equipment to make new chips to China. He added that foreign companies cannot sell advanced semiconductors to China if the chips were developed using US-made technology, software or equipment.

Later that month, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for technological autonomy, deploying the phrase at least twice in his speech to the 20th Party Congress in Beijing. In his 2017 speech, he didn’t mention it once.

China has prioritized the development of artificial intelligence, for which it needs advanced semiconductors. The Brookings Institute warned in 2020 that Chinese advances in autonomy and AI-enabled weapon systems could impact the military balance with the United States.

The United States, too, is seeking greater autonomy when it comes to computer chips. President Joe Biden signed legislation this summer, dubbed the CHIPS and Science Act, to boost the US semiconductor industry. Intel plans to spend $20 billion on a massive new chipmaking hub in Ohio.

This month, ahead of Biden and Xi’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo spoke about the importance of advanced semiconductor technology, citing national security concerns.

China is crystal clear, she said. They will use this technology for surveillance. They will use this technology for cyberattacks. They will use this technology to, in various ways, harm us and our allies, or our ability to protect ourselves.

With the United States and China engaged in a computer chip cold war, Taiwan’s importance has come to the fore.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently warned that China, with Xi recently granted a third term, could try to speed up its timetable to take over Taiwan, saying Beijing has made a fundamental decision that the status quo n was more acceptable.

Our new weekly newsletter Impact Report will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s leaders and how they can better meet these challenges. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/11/18/citadel-ceo-ken-griffin-america-china-taiwan-invasion-semiconductors-export-restrictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos