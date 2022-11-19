PM visits Kyiv for the first time to announce new air defense for Ukraine





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was very humbling to be in Kyiv, and the British visited Ukraine for the first time today, promising to continue supporting Ukrainians in their fight. [Saturday 19th November].

He met with President Zelensky and confirmed that Britain would deliver a major new air defense package to protect Ukrainian civilians and vital national infrastructure from heavy Russian airstrikes.

The 50 million defense aid package consists of 125 anti-aircraft guns and dozens of radar and anti-drone electronic warfare capabilities, including technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones. It follows more than 1,000 new anti-aircraft missiles announced by the Secretary of Defense earlier this month.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched more than 148 missile attacks on critical infrastructure last week, leaving about 10 million people without power. The UK is also strengthening our training offer for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by sending expert army medics and engineers to the region to provide expert support.

In Kyiv, the prime minister laid flowers at a memorial to the fallen and lit candles at a memorial to the victims of the Holodomor famine before meeting first responders at the fire station. Emergency response teams described the grueling task of rescuing survivors from rubble and fighting fires in the aftermath of Russian airstrikes and mortar attacks. He also witnessed the capture of Iranian-made drones used to target and bomb civilians in recent months.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

I am proud that Britain has been with Ukraine from the beginning. And I am here today to tell you that Ukraine, Great Britain and our allies, will continue to stand by Ukraine in their fight to end this brutal war and bring about a just peace.

Civilians are being brutally bombed from the air while Ukrainian forces succeed in pushing Russian forces from the ground. Today, we are providing new air defenses, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and strengthening humanitarian aid in preparation for the harsh winter.

It is very humbling to be in Kyiv today and to have the opportunity to meet people who are doing so much and paying a great price to defend the principles of sovereignty and democracy.

Recognizing that Ukrainians are going through a very difficult winter with widespread power outages destroying homes, schools and hospitals, the prime minister pledged 12 million for the World Food Program response and 4 million for the International Organization for Migration. name was confirmed. Funding will help provide generators, shelter, water repairs and mobile health clinics. Britain is also sending tens of thousands of extreme winter kits for the Ukrainian army.

The UK has worked with the Ukrainian government to identify an initial eight construction projects to be supported by UK Export Finance, helping to restore Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and lay the groundwork for economic recovery. The project includes six bridges and two housing projects, including the development of Bucha for approximately 2,250 residents.

