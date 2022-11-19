The flu variant that hits children and the elderly harder than other strains is currently dominant in the United States





A sign advertising flu shots is displayed at a Walgreens drug store on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A strong strain of H3N2 flu has claimed the lives of 74 Californians under the age of 65 since the flu season began in October last year.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A flu variant that strikes children and the elderly more than other strains of the virus is currently dominant in the United States, setting the country up for a potentially bad flu season.

Public health labs detected influenza A(H3N2) in 76% of more than 3,500 respiratory samples that tested positive for influenza and were analyzed for the virus subtype, according to a surveillance report released Friday. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons in children and the elderly in the past, according to Dr. Jose Romero, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

“There are also early signs of influenza causing severe illness in precisely these two groups of individuals this season,” Romero told reporters on a call earlier this month.

The flu hospitalization rate hit a decade high this season. Overall, about 8 in 100,000 people are currently hospitalized with the flu, but older adults and younger children are hit much harder than other age groups, CDC data shows.

The hospitalization rate for the elderly is more than double that of the general population, at 18 per 100,000. For children under five, the hospitalization rate is about 13 per 100,000.

CNBC Health and Science

Read CNBC’s latest global health coverage:

At least 4.4 million people have fallen ill with the flu, 38,000 have been hospitalized and 2,100 have died since the start of the season. Seven children have died of the flu so far this season.

“When we have more H3N2, we usually have a more severe flu season, so longer, more kids affected, more kids with severe illness,” said pediatrician and health expert Dr Andi Shane. infectious diseases at Children’s Healthcare Atlanta.

The other influenza A variant, H1N1, is generally associated with less severe seasons compared to H3N2, Shane said. H1N1 accounts for about 22% of samples that tested positive for influenza and were analyzed for a subtype, according to the CDC.

The percentage of patients reporting flu-like symptoms, a fever of 100 degrees or higher plus a sore throat or cough, is currently highest in Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama and Washington D.C. , according to the CDC.

Respiratory illnesses are also very high in Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Maryland, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina and Texas, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months of age or older get the flu shot. Children under 8 years of age receiving the vaccine for the first time should receive two doses for better protection.

The flu vaccine is normally 40% to 60% effective at preventing illness, but people who still get sick are less likely to end up in hospital or die, according to the CDC.

Public health officials are also encouraging people to stay home when sick, cover coughs and sneezes, and wash their hands frequently. Those who want to take extra precautions can consider wearing a face mask indoors in public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/18/flu-variant-that-hits-kids-and-seniors-harder-than-usual-is-dominant-in-us-right-now.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos